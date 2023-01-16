Read full article on original website
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
Winston outlines priorities as Amarillo Mayor candidate
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonya Winston, an Amarillo citizen, recently announced her candidacy for the Amarillo Mayor position, stating that her goal is for the city to “make a U-turn to excellence.” Winston officially filed for a place on the May 6 Election ballot on Wednesday and will join Freda Powell on the mayoral portion […]
Amarillo bakery accepting donations for Ukraine sister city
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kind House Ukraine Bakery in Amarillo is now accepting donations for Amarillo’s sister city in Ukraine, Dnipro. Amarillo City Council approved the sister city agreement with Dnipro in December. After Dnipro was hit with missile strikes over the weekend, citizens have been calling the city...
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a Clovis woman who was previously missing. Amarillo Police Department said 61-year-old Sharon Lefebvre was located by Clovis Police Department and is safe.
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck
Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
Dumas man on motorcycle dead after 2-vehicle crash in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dumas man who was riding a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Moore County. About 7:00 a.m. today, 35-year-old Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres was driving eastbound on U.S. 87 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, about two miles west of Dumas, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
Amarillo Police Department using drones for new Regional Crime Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be using drones as the latest way to help fight crime. The drones help by mapping crime scenes, aiding in search and rescue and finding a suspect on foot or by car. “The idea behind any technology is to be a...
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
Staffing shortage keeping inmates from newly built Deaf Smith County Jail
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC 7 News staffing delays are preventing the transfer of inmates from its current jail into a brand new jail nearly four years after voters approved a $36.2 million bond to have a new jail built.
Gracie’s Project hosting free shot clinic on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a free shot clinic this Saturday. They will be assisting 50 pets in total, offering the parvo/distemper shot and a micro chip.
Dumas man dead after early Friday motorcycle crash
A Dumas man is dead after being involved in a Friday morning motorcycle crash in Moore County, two miles west of Dumas.
Crews responding to incident at tank farm in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to an incident at the Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County. The Johnson Tank Farm is located in between Stinnett and Borger. Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time. The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says there is...
3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
BREAKING: Reported Explosion, Fire at Johnson Tank Farm Near Borger and Stinnett
Update posted by the High Plains Observer shows the scene. An update has been posted by officials with the Borger Complex. According to several sources and area emergency communications, there have been multiple reports of explosions at Phillip 66 Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County near FM1551 & Wilson. The...
