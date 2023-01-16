ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's really cool and I like history': MLK Jr. parade marches on through Baltimore City

By Ava-joye Burnett
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returned after a two-year hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Baltimore for the parade that honor's Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legacy.

"News has been depressing, the world has been depressing, and honestly I drove all the way from Cockeysville and told my sister get ready because I'm coming," said Latrice Pitts who was at the start of the parade route.

Many families with children were also present.

Some sat along the sidewalks to get the best views of the parade.

Fraternities, sororities, religious organizations, community groups, politicians and city workers marched in the parade.

But this is a moment that almost didn't happen this year.

The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

And then earlier this year, The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts initially announced the parade would be canceled.

The organization which facilitates many Baltimore events, such as Artscape, encouraged a day of service instead of the parade.

But when the mayor publicly showed his disapproval , that leader, Donna Drew Sawyer resigned .

During the controversy, Mayor Brandon Scott also announced that the parade would take place this year.

"I think it's wonderful. I think the mayor did an excellent job at putting everything back the way that it was," said Andrew Mullen.

Mullen said this year was his first time back to watch the parade since 2003.

During the parade, WJZ spoke with two elementary school students who were enjoying the sights and sounds, but they also acknowledged Dr. King's Legacy as well.

"What do you think about this?" Ava-joye Burnett asked.

One students answered, " Real cool."

Another student, Noah Westmoreland said "It's really cool and I like history."

