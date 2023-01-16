Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
KYTV
Foods that may be in short supply in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 was a challenging year for supply chains, it was an expensive year for producers and it was a poor yield year for growers. As a result, there may be shortages of some items in stores throughout this year. Russia and Ukraine account for 20% of...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
Camden County debates casino options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gaming advocates are rolling the dice on the future, debating whether to allow a casino to be built at the Lake of the Ozarks. “There are 13 state-regulated casinos in the state of Missouri,” said Timothy Hand, speaking on behalf of Osage River Gaming. “Those 13 organizations generate more tax revenue for […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson to focus on weakening infrastructure
The city of Branson announced they will be putting a focus on replacing some of the city’s old infrastructure. The city will focus on replacing water mains and service lines in various communities. The project will begin in 2023 by replacing piping in the Hiawatha Heights subdivision, with anticipated completion in late 2024.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather
Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. A new art class at Missouri State University brings people 62 and older to the school to tell their stories. Missouri students still choosing virtual learning,...
myozarksonline.com
Another business plans to move to Downtown Lebanon
The Lebanon Zoning and Planning Commission has approved a conditional use request for a business to operate a Brewery and Restaurant at 214 West Commercial. Code Administrator Joe Berkich said the request was from Boat Town Brewing…. Berkich said the business will be doing renovations and installing a sprinkler...
myozarksonline.com
Leb Loggerhead is hanging around town
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has partnered with several communities to bring awareness to Loggerhead Sea Turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod and are now being rehabilitated at Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield. Lebanon Tourism Director Rebecca Rupard tells us that one of the Sea Turtles has been named Leb Loggerhead after Lebanon….
KYTV
Springfield woman says PPP loan was taken out in her name without her knowing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman in Springfield recently learned someone else took a loan out in her name. She only found out when she got notified that she had to pay up. Heidi Herrington has quite the following on social media. She’s a content creator and between her Instagram, Tiktok, and YouTube channel has more than half a million followers.
KYTV
Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
James O'Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was riding a blue 2004 Harley Davidson east on Walnut Lawn when he struck a curb on the roundabout at Maryland, according to a Springfield Police Department press release. The impact caused O'Keefe to be ejected from the motorcycle.
KYTV
Springfield restaurant owners feeling the rising cost of eggs, raising menu prices
A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will affect the region this morning and early afternoon. Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times in their emergency rooms and urgent cares.
Families react after veterans can receive free suicide crisis care
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows the veteran suicide rate in Missouri is significantly higher than the national rate. In an effort to decrease those numbers, military veterans can now get free emergency mental health care if they are in a suicidal crisis. The VA said whether a veteran […]
ksmu.org
Springfield centenarian served at Battle of Midway, Iwo Jima and the Korean War
Ed Fox is one of the few remaining veterans of World War II. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, only 167,284 of the 16 million Americans who served in the war were alive in 2022. Fox turned 100 on January 7. The Springfield man served at...
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Lower flu numbers in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy flu season with cases peaking much earlier but after long wait times and bed shortages, relief is in sight. “The numbers have dipped quite a bit, it’s really a big mix,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, the Medical Director for Coxhealth Urgent Cares. “There’s a lot of probable explanations for the decrease in the viruses. They spread like a wildfire in the woods, once the underbrush is burned, it isn’t going to burn again and as it infects individuals and they clear the virus, they’re left with a little bit of developmental immunity, which provides some protection at least temporarily.”
KYTV
Springfield city leaders consider more traffic-calming setups
A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will affect the region this morning and early afternoon. Coxhealth in Springfield is seeing lower flu numbers and shorter wait times in their emergency rooms and urgent cares.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mountain bike trail blazes ahead in Forsyth
The Forsyth Board of Aldermen approved the second phase of the Jim and Margie Berry Gateway Trail mountain biking proposal during their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. The mountain bike trail project is the passion project of Forsyth Ward I Alderman Missi Hesketh, who believes the building of an extensive mountain biking trail in Forsyth city limits will help grow the community and benefit the area. The bike trail, which will encompass 77 acres the city owns, lies adjacent to the Forsyth School property and the Forsyth Boys & Girls Club. The second phase, the design phase, will allow the mountain bike trail contractors, Rock Solid Trail Contracting, to flag the potential trail and make any adjustments to the master plan based on the lay of the physical land.
lakeexpo.com
Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire In Camden County
MONTREAL, Mo. — A mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday evening, and firefighters say no one was home. On Friday, Jan. 13, at 9:18 p.m., the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) was dispatched to a fire on Titan Drive in Montreal. When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home already engulfed in flames and the center roof section of the home had collapsed.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer overturns near Avilla
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, reports of a tractor trailer overturned near jurisdictional lines of CR80 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire & Rescue, Avilla Fire Dept and Carthage Fire Dept were all notified. We arrived on scene as...
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know where Titan belongs?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, animal control has one very important piece of information about today’s featured lost dog. Unlike most dogs that animal control picks up, the shelter actually knows that the dog’s name is Titan. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss...
Comments / 0