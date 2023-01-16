The Forsyth Board of Aldermen approved the second phase of the Jim and Margie Berry Gateway Trail mountain biking proposal during their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. The mountain bike trail project is the passion project of Forsyth Ward I Alderman Missi Hesketh, who believes the building of an extensive mountain biking trail in Forsyth city limits will help grow the community and benefit the area. The bike trail, which will encompass 77 acres the city owns, lies adjacent to the Forsyth School property and the Forsyth Boys & Girls Club. The second phase, the design phase, will allow the mountain bike trail contractors, Rock Solid Trail Contracting, to flag the potential trail and make any adjustments to the master plan based on the lay of the physical land.

FORSYTH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO