XENIA — A 16-year-old is wanted by Xenia police in connection with a shooting on East Second Street Monday. According to a release from police, Xenia officers and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 420 block of East Second shortly after 3 p.m., on a shooting. When officers and deputies arrived, they found Sincere J. Spencer and a 17-year-old while female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies treated the victims’ injuries until units from the Xenia Township Fire Department arrived. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

XENIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO