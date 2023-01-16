Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Wrestling: Complete previews for the Bergen, Passaic & Union County Tournaments
We’re in the middle of the county tournament stretch and three of the state’s best are beginning on Saturday. The Bergen County Tournament is taking place at a new venue and with a new format, the Passaic County Tournament features the county debut for one of the state’s best wrestlers and a Union County Tournament title would be the eighth in a row for Cranford, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20.
Union County Tournament preview, 2023: Top team title contenders, wrestlers to watch
At Kean University for the first time, this tournament could see history made if Cranford wins. Currently No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, the Cougars are going for their record eighth-straight Union County title and with four returning runners-up including state-ranked Jordan Chapman, this is a team poised for a big weekend.
Girls basketball: American History tops Golda Och - Essex Co. Tournament prelim rd. 1
Tiyanna Hillman had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and Zamalotshwa Mafu grabbed 13 rebounds as 32nd-seeded American History stopped 33rd-seeded Golda Och 44-23 in the preliminary round 1 of the Essex County Tournament in Newark. American History will next visit 17th-seeded Livingston in the preliminary round 2 on...
Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
Girls Basketball: Holmdel rolls Freehold Borough
Holmdel extended its win streak to five games by rolling past Freehold Borough 55-34, in Freehold. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley over Newton-Lenape Valley - Boys ice hockey recap
Jonathan Montana recorded a hat trick to go with an assist and Ryan Kratz scored two goals and set up three others as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley defeated Newton-Lenape Valley 12-3 at Floyd Hall Arena in Little Falls. Ryan Montana collected two goals and two assists and Zack Guiffrida had a...
West Morris over Gill St. Bernard’s - Boys ice hockey recap
Benjamin Barnhill scored a pair of goals and Phil Togno made 15 saves to record the shutout as West Morris blanked Gill St. Bernard’s 5-0 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Zach Knopf and Matt Healy each had a goal and an assist for West Morris, which improved to...
Girls Basketball: Robbinsville pulls away late from Princeton
Robbinsville pulled away late with a fourth quarter run to defeat Princeton 37-26, in Trenton. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
East Brunswick Magnet defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia posted 16 points, seven steals, and six rebounds to propel East Brunswick Magnet past South Amboy 27-16 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (7-6) took a 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing its lead to 10 at halftime. Despite being shut out in the third, East Brunswick Magnet pulled away in the fourth outscoring South Amboy 11-6.
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South squeezes past Trenton
WWP-South (3-12) led by seven at halftime before having to fend off a second half rally from Trenton (6-8). The Tornadoes outscored the Pirates 23-18 in the second half and by the end of the third quarter had cut the deficit to three points. The Pirates though rebounded from a...
No. 17 Trenton over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss poured in a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists as Trenton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77-52 in Trenton. Chris Wilson added 21 points, seven boards and three blocks, while Davontay Hutson recorded a double-double...
Don Bosco Prep defeats Suffern (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
Girls basketball: Spotswood stops South River
Allie Costantino had 14 points and five rebounds while Lizzie Calandruccio had 14 points and three steals as Spotswood stopped South River 56-33 in Spotswood. Ava Hellerich tallied six points and seven rebounds and Meaghan Bicsko chipped in with six points and three assists for Spotswood (11-3), which has won eight of its last nine games.
Marlboro-Holmdel defeats East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River - Boys ice hockey recap
Alen Grigorian tallied three goals and two assists to lead Marlboro-Holmdel past East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River 9-6 at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Marlboro-Holmdel (3-12) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first period before each side notched three goals in the second. However, the Mustangs pulled away in the third outscoring the Bears 3-1.
Boys Ice Hockey: Manalapan defeats Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth
Manalapan scored three goals in the third period to defeat Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth 5-3 at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Trailed 2-0 after the first period, Anthony Archinaco and Sam Gankin scored in the second period 15 seconds apart to tie the game at 2-2 for Manalapan (7-2-2). That was how the score would remain headed into the third period.
Leonia defeats New Milford - Boys basketball recap
Despite Martin Alpar scoring seven points for New Milford, Leonia came away with a 42-31 win in Leonia. Leonia (8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter before New Milford (6-7) tied things up at 14 at halftime. However, Leonia took back control in the second half outscoring New Milford 30-17.
Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion
Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap
Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
Family, friends to search for 2 missing N.J. women this weekend
Family members and friends of two missing New Jersey women will walk the streets of downtown Newark on Saturday afternoon to search and pass out flyers, the mother of one of the women said. Destiny Owens, 29, of East Orange and Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown have dating for about...
