Montclair, NJ

NJ.com

Wrestling: Complete previews for the Bergen, Passaic & Union County Tournaments

We’re in the middle of the county tournament stretch and three of the state’s best are beginning on Saturday. The Bergen County Tournament is taking place at a new venue and with a new format, the Passaic County Tournament features the county debut for one of the state’s best wrestlers and a Union County Tournament title would be the eighth in a row for Cranford, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick Magnet defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Camila Garcia posted 16 points, seven steals, and six rebounds to propel East Brunswick Magnet past South Amboy 27-16 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (7-6) took a 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing its lead to 10 at halftime. Despite being shut out in the third, East Brunswick Magnet pulled away in the fourth outscoring South Amboy 11-6.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Don Bosco Prep defeats Suffern (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Spotswood stops South River

Allie Costantino had 14 points and five rebounds while Lizzie Calandruccio had 14 points and three steals as Spotswood stopped South River 56-33 in Spotswood. Ava Hellerich tallied six points and seven rebounds and Meaghan Bicsko chipped in with six points and three assists for Spotswood (11-3), which has won eight of its last nine games.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Manalapan defeats Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth

Manalapan scored three goals in the third period to defeat Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth 5-3 at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Trailed 2-0 after the first period, Anthony Archinaco and Sam Gankin scored in the second period 15 seconds apart to tie the game at 2-2 for Manalapan (7-2-2). That was how the score would remain headed into the third period.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Leonia defeats New Milford - Boys basketball recap

Despite Martin Alpar scoring seven points for New Milford, Leonia came away with a 42-31 win in Leonia. Leonia (8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter before New Milford (6-7) tied things up at 14 at halftime. However, Leonia took back control in the second half outscoring New Milford 30-17.
LEONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion

Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap

Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

