Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano makes multiple changes to coaching staff
Greg Schiano is making multiple changes to his Rutgers football coaching staff. The Scarlet Knights are hiring Dave Brock as their wide receivers coach, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Thursday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the hiring. “We welcome Dave and...
Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March
There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
Wrestling: No. 2 Bergen Catholic allows no bonus points, stifles No. 7 CBA
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, made the trek to Lincroft to take on No. 7 Christian Brothers on Friday and the team has to be feeling pretty good about the end result. The Crusaders picked up a convincing 33-12 win over the Colts and limited them...
Don Bosco Prep defeats Suffern (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Girls basketball: Motusesky leads East Brunswick to victory over Piscataway
Brooke Motusesky led all scorers with 24 points to lead East Brunswick to a 62-52 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Tamea El added 17 points, while Anna Nezaria scored 13 for East Brunswick (6-8). Courtney Edmundo led Piscataway (3-11) with 18 points, and 10 rebounds, while Autumn John totaled 13...
Wrestling: Kiley earns 100th coaching win as Brick Memorial takes down Johnson
Mike Kiley earned his 100th career coaching victory as Brick Memorial rolled to a 42-23 win over Johnson, in Clark. Kiley, who placed twice in the Region 6 tournament at 171 pounds and three times at the District 26 tournament competing for the Mustangs between 2006 and 2009, earned the coaching milestone in just his seventh year at the helm of the program. Kiley became the fifth coach in Brick Memorial history when he took the reigns over from Mike Denver in 2016.
Girls basketball: Reiner leads Becton past Wood-Ridge
Katie Reiner poured in 28 points and also had five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots to lead Becton to a 58-34 win over Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Chrissy Akiki had 17 points and three steals while Gracie Taylor and Analise Feliz each had 12 rebounds for Becton (9-4), which has won six of its last seven games. Francesca Buda pulled down eight rebounds.
Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap
Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
No. 9 Bergen Catholic over Millard North (NE) - Boys basketball recap
Terry Hopeland scored 18 points to push Bergen Catholic, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20 to an 87-83 2in over Millard North (NE) at the Quincy Shootout in Quincy, Illinois. Bergen Catholic led 55-31 at the half. The Crusaders improved to 10-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Holmdel defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Nick Seeloch led the way with 17 points as Holmdel defeated Freehold Borough 54-42 in Holmdel. Holmdel (7-6) held a 27-22 lead at the half and it outscored Freehold Borough 27-20 in the second half, closing the game out with a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter. Drew Pollock also...
Delran over Pemberton - Girls basketball recap
Riley Ahrens dropped 18 points to lead Delran to a 70-45 victory over Pemberton in Pemberton. Aileen Shanahan and Cheyenne Jackson each scored 13 points for Delran (8-4), who went on a 23-7 run in the first quarter and never looked back, eventually extending its lead to 27 points by halftime.
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops Long Branch to stay unbeaten
Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
Girls Basketball: Cinnaminson stays undefeated by rolling Burlington Township
Cinnaminson cruised past Burlington Township by a final of 43-27, in Burlington. Cinnaminson (15-0) never allowed more than eight points in any quarter. Leading by just four points at halftime, the Pirates outscored the Falcons 23-11 in the second half and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the 16 point win.
Girls basketball: Somerville powers past Princeton Day
Emily Kolodziej recorded 14 points, five rebounds and three steals and Charlotte Taylor had 13 points, eight assists and four steals as Somerville stopped Princeton Day 42-27 in Princeton. Kaylee Lauber tallied seven points and five rebounds while Nicole Rinaldi had six points and five rebounds for Somerville (9-5). Madison...
Girls Basketball: Robbinsville pulls away late from Princeton
Robbinsville pulled away late with a fourth quarter run to defeat Princeton 37-26, in Trenton. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pingry defeats Hillsborough - Boys ice hockey recap
Henry Pyne’s hat trick helped lift Pingry past Hillsborough 6-3 at Flemington Ice Arena in Flemington. Logan Behrje got Hillsborough (10-4-1) on the board in the first period before Pyne tie things up for Pingry (6-4-1). Pingry added two more goals in the second before going up 4-1 in the third. Despite, Hillsborough cutting it to a one-score game, it was not enough as Pingry answered back with two straight goals.
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South squeezes past Trenton
WWP-South (3-12) led by seven at halftime before having to fend off a second half rally from Trenton (6-8). The Tornadoes outscored the Pirates 23-18 in the second half and by the end of the third quarter had cut the deficit to three points. The Pirates though rebounded from a...
Nottingham edges out Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys ice hockey recap
Colin Phillips led Nottingham with two goals as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 5-4 at the Bridgewater Sports Arena. Nottingham (5-4-2) trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period, but scored three goals to Bridgewater-Raritan’s two to tie the game at 3-3. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in the third to get the win.
