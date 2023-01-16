ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March

There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
Don Bosco Prep defeats Suffern (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap

Matthew Shpungin tallied two goals and one assist to help lift Don Bosco Prep over Suffern (NY) 6-2 in New York. Kris Krumins scored a power-play goal for Don Bosco Prep (11-2-1) in the first period before Suffern (NY) tied things up in the second. However, the Ironmen came alive in the third scoring five straight goals.
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Wrestling: Kiley earns 100th coaching win as Brick Memorial takes down Johnson

Mike Kiley earned his 100th career coaching victory as Brick Memorial rolled to a 42-23 win over Johnson, in Clark. Kiley, who placed twice in the Region 6 tournament at 171 pounds and three times at the District 26 tournament competing for the Mustangs between 2006 and 2009, earned the coaching milestone in just his seventh year at the helm of the program. Kiley became the fifth coach in Brick Memorial history when he took the reigns over from Mike Denver in 2016.
Girls basketball: Reiner leads Becton past Wood-Ridge

Katie Reiner poured in 28 points and also had five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots to lead Becton to a 58-34 win over Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Chrissy Akiki had 17 points and three steals while Gracie Taylor and Analise Feliz each had 12 rebounds for Becton (9-4), which has won six of its last seven games. Francesca Buda pulled down eight rebounds.
Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap

Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
Holmdel defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap

Nick Seeloch led the way with 17 points as Holmdel defeated Freehold Borough 54-42 in Holmdel. Holmdel (7-6) held a 27-22 lead at the half and it outscored Freehold Borough 27-20 in the second half, closing the game out with a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter. Drew Pollock also...
Delran over Pemberton - Girls basketball recap

Riley Ahrens dropped 18 points to lead Delran to a 70-45 victory over Pemberton in Pemberton. Aileen Shanahan and Cheyenne Jackson each scored 13 points for Delran (8-4), who went on a 23-7 run in the first quarter and never looked back, eventually extending its lead to 27 points by halftime.
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops Long Branch to stay unbeaten

Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
Girls basketball: Somerville powers past Princeton Day

Emily Kolodziej recorded 14 points, five rebounds and three steals and Charlotte Taylor had 13 points, eight assists and four steals as Somerville stopped Princeton Day 42-27 in Princeton. Kaylee Lauber tallied seven points and five rebounds while Nicole Rinaldi had six points and five rebounds for Somerville (9-5). Madison...
Pingry defeats Hillsborough - Boys ice hockey recap

Henry Pyne’s hat trick helped lift Pingry past Hillsborough 6-3 at Flemington Ice Arena in Flemington. Logan Behrje got Hillsborough (10-4-1) on the board in the first period before Pyne tie things up for Pingry (6-4-1). Pingry added two more goals in the second before going up 4-1 in the third. Despite, Hillsborough cutting it to a one-score game, it was not enough as Pingry answered back with two straight goals.
Nottingham edges out Bridgewater-Raritan - Boys ice hockey recap

Colin Phillips led Nottingham with two goals as it defeated Bridgewater-Raritan 5-4 at the Bridgewater Sports Arena. Nottingham (5-4-2) trailed 1-0 at the end of the first period, but scored three goals to Bridgewater-Raritan’s two to tie the game at 3-3. It outscored Bridgewater-Raritan 2-1 in the third to get the win.
