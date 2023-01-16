ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Driver dies after car veers off highway, strikes utility pole, police say

A driver died Friday morning after his car left a Mountainside highway and struck a utility pole, police said. Police were called to Route 22 west, just over the borough’s border with Springfield, and found a 1996 Mercedes Benz resting against the pole and a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive inside, according to a statement from the Mountainside Police Department.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged in North Jersey fatal shooting

A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Irvington Wednesday night, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Jonathan Quallis, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say

A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 93, unhurt after crashing SUV into TD Bank lobby

An Ocean County man was unhurt after he crashed his SUV into the lobby of a bank in Toms River, authorities said Wednesday. The driver, 93, of Toms River, crashed into the bank in the 2300 block of Route 9 about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. Photos from the scene showed the SUV went through the exterior glass of the TD Bank, into the lobby and struck the teller counter.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

3 teens charged after crashing stolen car in Bayonne: police

Three teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen car into several parked vehicles in Bayonne, authorities said. The teens, all from Jersey City, were taken into custody on Kennedy Boulevard at 10:48 a.m. after leading Bayonne police officers on a brief foot chase, police Capt. Eric Amato said. The three were charged with receiving stolen property.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man found shot to death in his apartment, officials say

A 29-year-old Trenton man was found shot to death in his apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said. Donnell Williams had a gunshot wound when police arrived at the apartment on the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue just after 4 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. He was...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne HS teacher charged with groping co-worker: police

A Bayonne High School faculty member groped a co-worker at the school earlier this month, authorities said. Ricardo Rodriguez, 61, the school’s former varsity football coach, was taken into custody Wednesday at 9:40 a.m. at police headquarters after an investigation into the incident that police say occurred Jan. 9. He is charged with criminal sexual contact.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Former Paterson cop indicted for second time in six months

An ex-Paterson police officer has been indicted in an assault case stemming from a 2018 encounter with a robbery suspect outside a store, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Spencer Finch, 46, of Mahwah, was charged Wednesday with official misconduct, aggravated assault and tampering with public records or...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick Magnet defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Camila Garcia posted 16 points, seven steals, and six rebounds to propel East Brunswick Magnet past South Amboy 27-16 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (7-6) took a 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing its lead to 10 at halftime. Despite being shut out in the third, East Brunswick Magnet pulled away in the fourth outscoring South Amboy 11-6.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

$4.8M N.J. home comes with its own mini waterpark and swim-up bar

Paul Kazak has no urgent desire to sell his luxurious Monmouth County home. He just figured he’d dip his toe into the water to test the market. He had quite a bit of water to choose from: The Kazak family’s six-bedroom residence at 15 Embry Farm Road in Marlboro comes with its own “pool party paradise” featuring two distinct swimming areas — one with a retractable roof — a 30-foot water slide, a golden lion fountain, a two-sided waterfall, a swim-up bar and a built-in barbecue grill.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy