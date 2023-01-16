Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Related
Driver dies after car veers off highway, strikes utility pole, police say
A driver died Friday morning after his car left a Mountainside highway and struck a utility pole, police said. Police were called to Route 22 west, just over the borough’s border with Springfield, and found a 1996 Mercedes Benz resting against the pole and a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive inside, according to a statement from the Mountainside Police Department.
Pair charged with manslaughter after N.J. man found dead on side of road
Two Bergen County residents face manslaughter and other charges after police said they tied up a man they were living with, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body in another town after he died. Police discovered the body of Michael Kestenbaum, 62, about 7:20 p.m. on Dec....
N.J. police officer charged after helping driver leave scene of crash, prosecutor says
A police officer in Bergen County was charged with hindering apprehension Thursday after investigators said he gave his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident and then told another officer he was the driver. Allendale Police Officer Victor Bartoloma, 35, of Mahwah, on Sunday “provided his personal...
Man charged in North Jersey fatal shooting
A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Irvington Wednesday night, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Jonathan Quallis, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.
Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
N.J. man, 93, unhurt after crashing SUV into TD Bank lobby
An Ocean County man was unhurt after he crashed his SUV into the lobby of a bank in Toms River, authorities said Wednesday. The driver, 93, of Toms River, crashed into the bank in the 2300 block of Route 9 about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. Photos from the scene showed the SUV went through the exterior glass of the TD Bank, into the lobby and struck the teller counter.
Family, friends to search for 2 missing N.J. women this weekend
Family members and friends of two missing New Jersey women will walk the streets of downtown Newark on Saturday afternoon to search and pass out flyers, the mother of one of the women said. Destiny Owens, 29, of East Orange and Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown have dating for about...
Bridgewater mall shoppers shot by airsoft gun in separate incidents
Two Somerset County men face several charges after two shoppers at the Bridgewater Commons mall were shot with pellets from an airsoft pistol in separate incidents earlier this month, authorities said Friday. A woman told police she was shot in the head with a BB or pellet gun about 7...
Two N.J. women have been missing for weeks, cops and family say
Authorities in multiple counties in northern New Jersey continue to search for two women who have been missing for more than two weeks. Imani Glover and Destiny Owens, who are dating, were reported missing out of Morristown and East Orange, respectively. Glover, 25, is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds, with a...
3 teens charged after crashing stolen car in Bayonne: police
Three teens, two 15-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen car into several parked vehicles in Bayonne, authorities said. The teens, all from Jersey City, were taken into custody on Kennedy Boulevard at 10:48 a.m. after leading Bayonne police officers on a brief foot chase, police Capt. Eric Amato said. The three were charged with receiving stolen property.
County wants public comments on $97M plan to banish Route 17 bottleneck
Anyone who’s driven the traffic-stopping, three-lanes merging into-two section of Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 probably has probably had very specific thoughts and comments about it that aren’t suitable to be repeated in front of the kids. But someone really does want your thoughts about...
N.J. man found shot to death in his apartment, officials say
A 29-year-old Trenton man was found shot to death in his apartment Monday afternoon, authorities said. Donnell Williams had a gunshot wound when police arrived at the apartment on the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue just after 4 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. He was...
N.J. town reverses course, will allow slave burial research at colonial-era cemetery
Cedar Grove officials have reversed course and will grant access to university researchers whose request to study the Doremus burial ground, a colonial-era cemetery where enslaved Africans are believed to be buried next to the original settlers, had been previously rebuffed. Cedar Grove’s newly appointed township manager, Joseph Zichelli, on...
Bayonne HS teacher charged with groping co-worker: police
A Bayonne High School faculty member groped a co-worker at the school earlier this month, authorities said. Ricardo Rodriguez, 61, the school’s former varsity football coach, was taken into custody Wednesday at 9:40 a.m. at police headquarters after an investigation into the incident that police say occurred Jan. 9. He is charged with criminal sexual contact.
Former Paterson cop indicted for second time in six months
An ex-Paterson police officer has been indicted in an assault case stemming from a 2018 encounter with a robbery suspect outside a store, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Spencer Finch, 46, of Mahwah, was charged Wednesday with official misconduct, aggravated assault and tampering with public records or...
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
Police captain sues N.J. city, says officials reneged on promise to make him chief
A veteran police officer in Bergen County has sued the city where he works, alleging officials reneged on a promise to make him chief of the Hackensack Police Department. Capt. Darrin DeWitt, a city police officer for 19 years, claims in court papers a city manager, who has since passed away, promised him he’d be promoted to chief on Jan. 1, 2022.
Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley over Newton-Lenape Valley - Boys ice hockey recap
Jonathan Montana recorded a hat trick to go with an assist and Ryan Kratz scored two goals and set up three others as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley defeated Newton-Lenape Valley 12-3 at Floyd Hall Arena in Little Falls. Ryan Montana collected two goals and two assists and Zack Guiffrida had a...
East Brunswick Magnet defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia posted 16 points, seven steals, and six rebounds to propel East Brunswick Magnet past South Amboy 27-16 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (7-6) took a 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing its lead to 10 at halftime. Despite being shut out in the third, East Brunswick Magnet pulled away in the fourth outscoring South Amboy 11-6.
$4.8M N.J. home comes with its own mini waterpark and swim-up bar
Paul Kazak has no urgent desire to sell his luxurious Monmouth County home. He just figured he’d dip his toe into the water to test the market. He had quite a bit of water to choose from: The Kazak family’s six-bedroom residence at 15 Embry Farm Road in Marlboro comes with its own “pool party paradise” featuring two distinct swimming areas — one with a retractable roof — a 30-foot water slide, a golden lion fountain, a two-sided waterfall, a swim-up bar and a built-in barbecue grill.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0