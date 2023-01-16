A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.

WALLINGTON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO