NJ.com

Notre Dame tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame with 20 points as it defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 51-40 in Lawrenceville. Chris Vlahos also added 17 points. Notre Dame (10-6) held an 18-13 lead at the half and outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 33-27 in the second half. Malachi Jeffers-Viera led West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-12)...
WINDSOR, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap

Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Leonia defeats New Milford - Boys basketball recap

Despite Martin Alpar scoring seven points for New Milford, Leonia came away with a 42-31 win in Leonia. Leonia (8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter before New Milford (6-7) tied things up at 14 at halftime. However, Leonia took back control in the second half outscoring New Milford 30-17.
LEONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Robert Eaves had a big day as he scored 28 points to lead Hightstown past Steinert 79-51 in Hightstown. Hightstown (9-6) jumped ahead early as it led 36-25 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Steinert 43-26. Keenan Reiss added 13 points while Yasin Elhossieni netted 12.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Holmdel defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap

Nick Seeloch led the way with 17 points as Holmdel defeated Freehold Borough 54-42 in Holmdel. Holmdel (7-6) held a 27-22 lead at the half and it outscored Freehold Borough 27-20 in the second half, closing the game out with a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter. Drew Pollock also...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Millville over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

Raquan Ford scored 17 points and Millville took control from the get-go en route to a 66-38 win over Cumberland in Millville. The hosts built a 16-5 lead after one quarter, extended the lead to 15 by the half and blew the game open with a 22-10 run in the third period.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Manalapan defeats Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth

Manalapan scored three goals in the third period to defeat Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth 5-3 at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Trailed 2-0 after the first period, Anthony Archinaco and Sam Gankin scored in the second period 15 seconds apart to tie the game at 2-2 for Manalapan (7-2-2). That was how the score would remain headed into the third period.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

