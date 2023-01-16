Read full article on original website
No. 17 Trenton over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss poured in a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists as Trenton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77-52 in Trenton. Chris Wilson added 21 points, seven boards and three blocks, while Davontay Hutson recorded a double-double...
Notre Dame tops West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame with 20 points as it defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro North 51-40 in Lawrenceville. Chris Vlahos also added 17 points. Notre Dame (10-6) held an 18-13 lead at the half and outscored West Windsor-Plainsboro North 33-27 in the second half. Malachi Jeffers-Viera led West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-12)...
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South squeezes past Trenton
WWP-South (3-12) led by seven at halftime before having to fend off a second half rally from Trenton (6-8). The Tornadoes outscored the Pirates 23-18 in the second half and by the end of the third quarter had cut the deficit to three points. The Pirates though rebounded from a...
Girls basketball: Motusesky leads East Brunswick to victory over Piscataway
Brooke Motusesky led all scorers with 24 points to lead East Brunswick to a 62-52 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Tamea El added 17 points, while Anna Nezaria scored 13 for East Brunswick (6-8). Courtney Edmundo led Piscataway (3-11) with 18 points, and 10 rebounds, while Autumn John totaled 13...
Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap
Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
Leonia defeats New Milford - Boys basketball recap
Despite Martin Alpar scoring seven points for New Milford, Leonia came away with a 42-31 win in Leonia. Leonia (8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter before New Milford (6-7) tied things up at 14 at halftime. However, Leonia took back control in the second half outscoring New Milford 30-17.
Hightstown defeats Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Robert Eaves had a big day as he scored 28 points to lead Hightstown past Steinert 79-51 in Hightstown. Hightstown (9-6) jumped ahead early as it led 36-25 at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Steinert 43-26. Keenan Reiss added 13 points while Yasin Elhossieni netted 12.
Holmdel defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Nick Seeloch led the way with 17 points as Holmdel defeated Freehold Borough 54-42 in Holmdel. Holmdel (7-6) held a 27-22 lead at the half and it outscored Freehold Borough 27-20 in the second half, closing the game out with a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter. Drew Pollock also...
Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley over Newton-Lenape Valley - Boys ice hockey recap
Jonathan Montana recorded a hat trick to go with an assist and Ryan Kratz scored two goals and set up three others as Clifton-Cedar Grove-Passaic Valley defeated Newton-Lenape Valley 12-3 at Floyd Hall Arena in Little Falls. Ryan Montana collected two goals and two assists and Zack Guiffrida had a...
Girls basketball: American History tops Golda Och - Essex Co. Tournament prelim rd. 1
Tiyanna Hillman had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and Zamalotshwa Mafu grabbed 13 rebounds as 32nd-seeded American History stopped 33rd-seeded Golda Och 44-23 in the preliminary round 1 of the Essex County Tournament in Newark. American History will next visit 17th-seeded Livingston in the preliminary round 2 on...
Millville over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap
Raquan Ford scored 17 points and Millville took control from the get-go en route to a 66-38 win over Cumberland in Millville. The hosts built a 16-5 lead after one quarter, extended the lead to 15 by the half and blew the game open with a 22-10 run in the third period.
Girls Basketball: Robbinsville pulls away late from Princeton
Robbinsville pulled away late with a fourth quarter run to defeat Princeton 37-26, in Trenton.
Girls basketball: Hightstown ousts Steinert for 4th straight win
Kyla Glasser-Hyman led all scorers with 20 points as Hightstown ousted Steinert 59-29 in Hamilton. Abby Misier tallied 18 points to help Hightstown (12-2) win its fourth straight game and six of its last seven. Mia Pope led Steinert (8-6) with nine points and five rebounds while Ashley Adamson had...
Munson, Polloway help Red Bank Regional defeat Colts Neck - Girls basketball recap
Josie Munson scored 28 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Caroline Polloway scored 23 points and recorded 15 rebounds to lead Red Bank Regional to a 64-41 victory over Colts Neck.
Boys Ice Hockey: Manalapan defeats Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth
Manalapan scored three goals in the third period to defeat Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth 5-3 at Jersey Shore Arena, in Wall. Trailed 2-0 after the first period, Anthony Archinaco and Sam Gankin scored in the second period 15 seconds apart to tie the game at 2-2 for Manalapan (7-2-2). That was how the score would remain headed into the third period.
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win.
Girls Basketball: Kent Place defeats Montclair Kimberley
Kent Place just narrowly defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy by a final of 37-32, in Summit.
Rhian Stokes reaches 1,000 career points as No. 8 Ewing crushes Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
On Friday, Rhian Stokes further solidified herself as one of the best players in Ewing girls basketball history.
