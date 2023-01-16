Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Friday, Jan. 20
Boys Basketball: Spotswood vs South River — FRIDAY, JAN. 20. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops Long Branch to stay unbeaten
Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
Girls Basketball: West Windsor-Plainsboro South squeezes past Trenton
WWP-South (3-12) led by seven at halftime before having to fend off a second half rally from Trenton (6-8). The Tornadoes outscored the Pirates 23-18 in the second half and by the end of the third quarter had cut the deficit to three points. The Pirates though rebounded from a...
Holmdel defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Nick Seeloch led the way with 17 points as Holmdel defeated Freehold Borough 54-42 in Holmdel. Holmdel (7-6) held a 27-22 lead at the half and it outscored Freehold Borough 27-20 in the second half, closing the game out with a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter. Drew Pollock also...
Boys Basketball: Rizzo pours in 25 as Veritas Christian defeats Parsippany
Julien Rizzo dropped a game high 25 points to lead Veritas Christian to a close 52-49 win over Parsippany, in Parsippany. Trailing by seven points at halftime, Veritas Christian (11-4) outscored Parsippany (4-8) 27-17 in the second half to take over and win in the end by three. The Warriors...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Girls basketball: Eldridge leads Wall past Neptune
Shayne Eldridge compiled 14 points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead Wall to a 59-36 victory over Neptune in Neptune. Cali Buxbaum was the second-leading scorer for Wall (4-9) with 10 points. Christa Ramos led Neptune with 15 points while adding two assists, four rebounds, and four...
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Shore Conference, Jan. 13-19
We’re exactly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament. We’ve seen some standout performances across the state, including in the Shore Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that...
Rhian Stokes reaches 1,000 career points as No. 8 Ewing crushes Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap
On Friday, Rhian Stokes further solidified herself as one of the best players in Ewing girls basketball history. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Who are the best seniors in N.J. boys basketball? Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
Munson, Polloway help Red Bank Regional defeat Colts Neck - Girls basketball recap
Josie Munson scored 28 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Caroline Polloway scored 23 points and recorded 15 rebounds to lead Red Bank Regional to a 64-41 victory over Colts Neck.
Girls basketball: American History tops Golda Och - Essex Co. Tournament prelim rd. 1
Tiyanna Hillman had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and Zamalotshwa Mafu grabbed 13 rebounds as 32nd-seeded American History stopped 33rd-seeded Golda Och 44-23 in the preliminary round 1 of the Essex County Tournament in Newark. American History will next visit 17th-seeded Livingston in the preliminary round 2 on...
Belvidere defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Sroka scored 24 points to lift Belvidere over Hopatcong 51-43 in Belvidere. Belvidere (8-7) took a 26-24 lead into halftime before holding Hopatcong (3-11) off in the second half outscoring it 25-19. Carlie Gubitosi added 12 points, six rebounds, and six steals. Free throws also played a key role...
Skyland Conference boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 19
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the Skyland Conference through Thursday, Jan. 19, in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals. 3-pointers made and free throws made. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Girls basketball: Motusesky leads East Brunswick to victory over Piscataway
Brooke Motusesky led all scorers with 24 points to lead East Brunswick to a 62-52 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Tamea El added 17 points, while Anna Nezaria scored 13 for East Brunswick (6-8). Courtney Edmundo led Piscataway (3-11) with 18 points, and 10 rebounds, while Autumn John totaled 13...
East Brunswick Magnet defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia posted 16 points, seven steals, and six rebounds to propel East Brunswick Magnet past South Amboy 27-16 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (7-6) took a 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing its lead to 10 at halftime. Despite being shut out in the third, East Brunswick Magnet pulled away in the fourth outscoring South Amboy 11-6.
Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
Kingsway wrestling earns its shot in semifinals of Jack Welch Duals
Get pins. As a wrestling strategy, it’s not sophisticated. But it works. Kingsway worked that strategy to perfection in a 36-35 win over Howell to clinch its pool at the Jack Welch Duals in Moorestown. Jason Meola, wrestling at 106 pounds, clinched the match with one bout to go.
Park Ridge tops Emerson Boro - Girls basketball recap
Allie Shenloogian had an incredible game, posting a double-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and seven steals as Park Ridge defeated Emerson Boro 45-32 in Park Ridge. Park Ridge (8-7) held a narrow 16-15 lead at the half and outscored Emerson Boro 29-17 in the second...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0