Girls basketball: No. 1 St. John Vianney tops Long Branch to stay unbeaten

Zoe Brooks tallied 18 points and 19 rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Long Branch 75-31 in Long Branch. Ashley Sofilkanich finished with 15 points and seven rebounds while Janie Bachmann had eight points, five rebounds and five assists for St. John Vianney (16-0). Bre Delaney put up nine points and Aleena Dinker had four assists and four steals.
Holmdel defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap

Nick Seeloch led the way with 17 points as Holmdel defeated Freehold Borough 54-42 in Holmdel. Holmdel (7-6) held a 27-22 lead at the half and it outscored Freehold Borough 27-20 in the second half, closing the game out with a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter. Drew Pollock also...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Girls basketball: Eldridge leads Wall past Neptune

Shayne Eldridge compiled 14 points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead Wall to a 59-36 victory over Neptune in Neptune. Cali Buxbaum was the second-leading scorer for Wall (4-9) with 10 points. Christa Ramos led Neptune with 15 points while adding two assists, four rebounds, and four...
Girls Basketball: Players of the Week in the Shore Conference, Jan. 13-19

We’re exactly one month away from the start of the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament. We’ve seen some standout performances across the state, including in the Shore Conference. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that...
Belvidere defeats Hopatcong - Girls basketball recap

Natalie Sroka scored 24 points to lift Belvidere over Hopatcong 51-43 in Belvidere. Belvidere (8-7) took a 26-24 lead into halftime before holding Hopatcong (3-11) off in the second half outscoring it 25-19. Carlie Gubitosi added 12 points, six rebounds, and six steals. Free throws also played a key role...
Skyland Conference boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 19

Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the Skyland Conference through Thursday, Jan. 19, in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals. 3-pointers made and free throws made. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
East Brunswick Magnet defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Camila Garcia posted 16 points, seven steals, and six rebounds to propel East Brunswick Magnet past South Amboy 27-16 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (7-6) took a 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing its lead to 10 at halftime. Despite being shut out in the third, East Brunswick Magnet pulled away in the fourth outscoring South Amboy 11-6.
Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
Park Ridge tops Emerson Boro - Girls basketball recap

Allie Shenloogian had an incredible game, posting a double-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and seven steals as Park Ridge defeated Emerson Boro 45-32 in Park Ridge. Park Ridge (8-7) held a narrow 16-15 lead at the half and outscored Emerson Boro 29-17 in the second...
