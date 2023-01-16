Katie Reiner poured in 28 points and also had five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots to lead Becton to a 58-34 win over Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Chrissy Akiki had 17 points and three steals while Gracie Taylor and Analise Feliz each had 12 rebounds for Becton (9-4), which has won six of its last seven games. Francesca Buda pulled down eight rebounds.

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO