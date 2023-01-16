Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Related
East Brunswick Magnet defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Camila Garcia posted 16 points, seven steals, and six rebounds to propel East Brunswick Magnet past South Amboy 27-16 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (7-6) took a 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing its lead to 10 at halftime. Despite being shut out in the third, East Brunswick Magnet pulled away in the fourth outscoring South Amboy 11-6.
Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap
Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
Delran over Pemberton - Girls basketball recap
Riley Ahrens dropped 18 points to lead Delran to a 70-45 victory over Pemberton in Pemberton. Aileen Shanahan and Cheyenne Jackson each scored 13 points for Delran (8-4), who went on a 23-7 run in the first quarter and never looked back, eventually extending its lead to 27 points by halftime.
No. 17 Trenton over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Boys basketball recap
Kabrien Goss poured in a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists as Trenton, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South 77-52 in Trenton. Chris Wilson added 21 points, seven boards and three blocks, while Davontay Hutson recorded a double-double...
Girls basketball: Motusesky leads East Brunswick to victory over Piscataway
Brooke Motusesky led all scorers with 24 points to lead East Brunswick to a 62-52 victory over Piscataway in Piscataway. Tamea El added 17 points, while Anna Nezaria scored 13 for East Brunswick (6-8). Courtney Edmundo led Piscataway (3-11) with 18 points, and 10 rebounds, while Autumn John totaled 13...
Holmdel defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Nick Seeloch led the way with 17 points as Holmdel defeated Freehold Borough 54-42 in Holmdel. Holmdel (7-6) held a 27-22 lead at the half and it outscored Freehold Borough 27-20 in the second half, closing the game out with a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter. Drew Pollock also...
Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
Leonia defeats New Milford - Boys basketball recap
Despite Martin Alpar scoring seven points for New Milford, Leonia came away with a 42-31 win in Leonia. Leonia (8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter before New Milford (6-7) tied things up at 14 at halftime. However, Leonia took back control in the second half outscoring New Milford 30-17.
Girls basketball: American History tops Golda Och - Essex Co. Tournament prelim rd. 1
Tiyanna Hillman had 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and Zamalotshwa Mafu grabbed 13 rebounds as 32nd-seeded American History stopped 33rd-seeded Golda Och 44-23 in the preliminary round 1 of the Essex County Tournament in Newark. American History will next visit 17th-seeded Livingston in the preliminary round 2 on...
Westampton Tech defeats Holy Cross Prep - Girls basketball recap
Zoey Spady tallied 13 points while Nakhiya Poindexter pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Westampton Tech past Holy Cross Prep 45-36 in Westampton. Despite falling behind 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, Westampton Tech (9-2) cut it to a one-point game at halftime. Westhampton Tech went on to take control in the second half outscoring Holy Cross Prep 26-16.
Park Ridge tops Emerson Boro - Girls basketball recap
Allie Shenloogian had an incredible game, posting a double-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and seven steals as Park Ridge defeated Emerson Boro 45-32 in Park Ridge. Park Ridge (8-7) held a narrow 16-15 lead at the half and outscored Emerson Boro 29-17 in the second...
Girls Basketball: Kent Place defeats Montclair Kimberley
Kent Place just narrowly defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy by a final of 37-32, in Summit. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Marlboro-Holmdel defeats East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River - Boys ice hockey recap
Alen Grigorian tallied three goals and two assists to lead Marlboro-Holmdel past East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River 9-6 at Howell Ice Arena in Farmingdale. Marlboro-Holmdel (3-12) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first period before each side notched three goals in the second. However, the Mustangs pulled away in the third outscoring the Bears 3-1.
Girls basketball: Hightstown ousts Steinert for 4th straight win
Kyla Glasser-Hyman led all scorers with 20 points as Hightstown ousted Steinert 59-29 in Hamilton. Abby Misier tallied 18 points to help Hightstown (12-2) win its fourth straight game and six of its last seven. Mia Pope led Steinert (8-6) with nine points and five rebounds while Ashley Adamson had...
Girls basketball: Reiner leads Becton past Wood-Ridge
Katie Reiner poured in 28 points and also had five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots to lead Becton to a 58-34 win over Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Chrissy Akiki had 17 points and three steals while Gracie Taylor and Analise Feliz each had 12 rebounds for Becton (9-4), which has won six of its last seven games. Francesca Buda pulled down eight rebounds.
Girls basketball: Somerville powers past Princeton Day
Emily Kolodziej recorded 14 points, five rebounds and three steals and Charlotte Taylor had 13 points, eight assists and four steals as Somerville stopped Princeton Day 42-27 in Princeton. Kaylee Lauber tallied seven points and five rebounds while Nicole Rinaldi had six points and five rebounds for Somerville (9-5). Madison...
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap
D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls Basketball: Cinnaminson stays undefeated by rolling Burlington Township
Cinnaminson cruised past Burlington Township by a final of 43-27, in Burlington. Cinnaminson (15-0) never allowed more than eight points in any quarter. Leading by just four points at halftime, the Pirates outscored the Falcons 23-11 in the second half and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the 16 point win.
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap
Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0