East Brunswick, NJ

East Brunswick Magnet defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap

Camila Garcia posted 16 points, seven steals, and six rebounds to propel East Brunswick Magnet past South Amboy 27-16 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick Magnet (7-6) took a 5-4 lead at the end of the first quarter before pushing its lead to 10 at halftime. Despite being shut out in the third, East Brunswick Magnet pulled away in the fourth outscoring South Amboy 11-6.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
Burlington Township tops Holy Cross Prep in a tight affair - Boys basketball recap

Baron Davis and Jordan Poole scored 14 points to lead Burlington Township to a narrow 54-53 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Burlington. Maurice Crump added 13 points for Burlington Township (4-7), who outscored Holy Cross Prep 12-6 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead. After Holy Cross Prep (8-5) retook the lead in the third quarter, Burlington Township edged them 16-13 in the final quarter to win the game.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Newark Academy defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

Katerina Dakos posted 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Newark Academy as it defeated Oak Knoll 64-47 in Newark. Dagny Slomack also had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, including hitting her 100th career three in the game. Sienna Murphy also snagged down six rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
Delran over Pemberton - Girls basketball recap

Riley Ahrens dropped 18 points to lead Delran to a 70-45 victory over Pemberton in Pemberton. Aileen Shanahan and Cheyenne Jackson each scored 13 points for Delran (8-4), who went on a 23-7 run in the first quarter and never looked back, eventually extending its lead to 27 points by halftime.
DELRAN, NJ
Holmdel defeats Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap

Nick Seeloch led the way with 17 points as Holmdel defeated Freehold Borough 54-42 in Holmdel. Holmdel (7-6) held a 27-22 lead at the half and it outscored Freehold Borough 27-20 in the second half, closing the game out with a 15-6 run in the fourth quarter. Drew Pollock also...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Nottingham over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson dropped a game-high 21 points and Nottingham ran its winning streak to three with a 59-44 victory over Lawrence in Lawrence. Dom Raymond scored 11 points and Joe Lemly chipped in 10 for Nottingham, which built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to improve to 10-4.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Leonia defeats New Milford - Boys basketball recap

Despite Martin Alpar scoring seven points for New Milford, Leonia came away with a 42-31 win in Leonia. Leonia (8-4) jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter before New Milford (6-7) tied things up at 14 at halftime. However, Leonia took back control in the second half outscoring New Milford 30-17.
LEONIA, NJ
Westampton Tech defeats Holy Cross Prep - Girls basketball recap

Zoey Spady tallied 13 points while Nakhiya Poindexter pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Westampton Tech past Holy Cross Prep 45-36 in Westampton. Despite falling behind 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, Westampton Tech (9-2) cut it to a one-point game at halftime. Westhampton Tech went on to take control in the second half outscoring Holy Cross Prep 26-16.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
Park Ridge tops Emerson Boro - Girls basketball recap

Allie Shenloogian had an incredible game, posting a double-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and seven steals as Park Ridge defeated Emerson Boro 45-32 in Park Ridge. Park Ridge (8-7) held a narrow 16-15 lead at the half and outscored Emerson Boro 29-17 in the second...
PARK RIDGE, NJ
Girls basketball: Reiner leads Becton past Wood-Ridge

Katie Reiner poured in 28 points and also had five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots to lead Becton to a 58-34 win over Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Chrissy Akiki had 17 points and three steals while Gracie Taylor and Analise Feliz each had 12 rebounds for Becton (9-4), which has won six of its last seven games. Francesca Buda pulled down eight rebounds.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
Girls basketball: Somerville powers past Princeton Day

Emily Kolodziej recorded 14 points, five rebounds and three steals and Charlotte Taylor had 13 points, eight assists and four steals as Somerville stopped Princeton Day 42-27 in Princeton. Kaylee Lauber tallied seven points and five rebounds while Nicole Rinaldi had six points and five rebounds for Somerville (9-5). Madison...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
No. 2 Camden over Kenwood (IL) - Boys basketball recap

D.J. Wagner netted 26 points to lead Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 68-54 win over Kenwood (IL) in Chicago, IL. The Panthers led 37-30 at the half. Camden improved to 13-2 with the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
CHICAGO, IL
Palmyra over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

Cadence Anderson led Palmyra with 15 points as it defeated Bordentown 45-21 in Bordentown. Palmyra jumped out to an early 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 31-8 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 45-12 after a 14-4 run in the third.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
