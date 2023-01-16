Read full article on original website
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game #4, out today from writer Tom Waltz, artists Vincenzo Federici and Alex Sanchez, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Shawn Lee. CHAOS BEGETS CHAOS! As the contest for the world continues, players on all sides are...
Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #11 From DC Black Label
“It’s been 11 days since he was poisoned on a mission that went sideways and Christopher Chance has finally solved his own murder. But is it too late to save himself?! The penultimate chapter to the Eisner-nominated series will leave readers stunned!”. The Human Target #11 is out Tuesday...
Danger For The Oceans Deep – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods’ #1
“As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval–enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet’s effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.”
DC Comics’ Reveals A First Look At ‘I Am Batman’ #18
“Jace Fox is on the most urgent mission of his tenure as Batman: to save the life of his mother. At war with the domestic terror group called the Moral Authority, Jace fights a relentless battle alongside his sister Tiffany and a new hero who bridges DC’s past, present, and future as I Am Batman comes to a spectacular and emotional close.”
Within The Sound Of Silence: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #14
‘Batgirls’ has been a character-rich emotional roller coaster since the very first issue and that gets taken up by like a hundred in this powerful heartwrenching issue, which silently hinges on the core best friend relationship of this series. A colorful gorgeous throwback feeling issue, this is one that will easily go down as a classic and be talked about for years to come.
TV Review: ‘Velma’ Season 1, Episode 2
The first episode of Velma more or less did its job to introduce audiences to exactly what kind of show this was going to be. It was going to take adult-oriented, witty comedy and provide a new re-imagining of classic characters from a different perspective. This involved race switching some characters and giving Velma (Mindy Kaling) a debilitating anxiety disorder that causes her hallucinations. But this doesn’t exclude it from delivering on a profound mystery. Story should still remain at the heart of this endeavor. And while it succeeds on other fronts, on this fundamental one, it flounders.
A New Old Power Couple In Town: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #10
The final issue of ‘Strange’ brings a powerful and satisfying close to this chapter in the Sorcerer Supreme saga, paving the way for a brand new beginning for the series that is to come. A truly gorgeous, bright, vivid, magical, powerful, character-rich series that has delighted and entertained and built deep connections for almost a year. Don’t be sad the journey is over, be happy we got to witness it and that there is more to come.
Preview: Ghosts Selfishly Stage A Suicide Intervention In Scout Comics’ ‘Deadfellows’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview for Deadfellows, coming soon from writer Kody Hamilton and artist Ramiro Borallo. Pete Miller has just gotten out of his two-year relationship, reeling without friends or family around. As he moves into his overpriced and undersized one-bedroom apartment, Pete attempts to take his own life but is stopped by a benevolent ghost. Moved by the kindness of this supernatural stranger, Pete sets out to bond with this spectral assemblage at all costs—but he quickly learns he doesn’t understand the paranormal or these ghosts’ intentions.
Cyberpunk And Film Noir Smashed Together: Previewing ‘Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy’
Scout Comics has revealed an art preview of Junction Jones And The Corduroy Conspiracy, dropping next month from writer/letterer TC Pescatore and artist locogonzales. Bio-engineered laborer Junction Jones and scruffy partner Mister Niblets stumble upon the remains of a rare Earth hobo, landing them in the middle of an intergalactic conspiracy. From maniacal carnies to bloodthirsty bounty hunters, time-travel money laundering schemes to planet-sized gambling debts, the part-time private investigator and his alien pal (trapped in the body of a junkyard cat) will have to survive the worst the multi-dimensional slums of Junction City has to throw at them, if they are to unravel the train-hopping mystery (and avoid being recycled).
The Monthly Megazine #452: Twice The Firepower, Twice The Thrills, Plus The Return Of One-Eyed Jack?
Welcome once more to The Monthly Megazine – doing just what it says, taking you through the latest goings-on in the sister monthly to 2000 AD. The first Megazine of 2023 and we’re settling nicely into the new format now. Gone is the bagged graphic novel collection and instead we have the reprint material as part of the new squarebound design. So it’s all the usual five ongoing new strips, including continuations of Storm Warning: Dead & Gone, Dark Judges: Death Metal Planet, Devlin Waugh: Karma Police, and Surfer: Book Two, plus that new ‘One-Eyed Jacks’ storyline in Judge Dredd, bringing together hard bitten 7’0s New York cop Jack McBane and one Joseph Dredd – but how? Then we have the reprints, with the second issues of two IDW Dreddworld comics, Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, plus a sampler reprint from the One-Eyed Jack collection from the 70s.
Skybound’s ‘Comics Vault Live’ Returns With Exclusive ‘Invincible’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Merch
Today Skybound announced the season premiere of Comics Vault Live, the return of the monthly livestream from Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham, on Thursday, January 26th at 4pm PT. This fourth season will help kick start the year long celebration of Invincible’s 10th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of The Walking Dead. Two big milestones for Robert Kirkman’s Skybound imprint. The show will include monthly drops from, arguably, the two biggestSkybound franchises including both all-new variant covers for Invincible and The Walking Dead from top artists in comics and beyond, along with rare items from the vault.
Preview: Artemis’ Deadly Rampage In ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ #1
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Mark London, artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton. It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.
One Piece Diaries #44: Thriller Bark Arc #2
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
A New Power Rangers 30th TV Anniversary Special And ‘Cosmic Fury’ Arriving This Year
For its 30th anniversary, Might Morphin Power Rangers has some pretty exciting things planned with regards to television. Hasbro and eOne recently revealed a stand-alone special as well as the third season of its latest series. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a scripted stand-alone anniversary special that...
Visions Of Secret Romance: Reviewing ‘Wakanda’ #4
‘Wakanda’ continues to journey through the various settings and characters of past and present that call the fictional nation home, creating something mostly unique. Hopefully, this opens space for more anthologies of this nature that can explore the rich tapestry that is Wakanda. Overall. Anthology series have so much...
Skybound And Com2uS Announces ‘Summoners War: Awakening’ Game Tie-In
Skybound and game publisher Com2uS, today announced the launch of Summoners War: Awakening, a new comic book series based on the worldwide mobile game. The same creative team behind the previously released Summoners War: Legacy – writer Justin Jordan and artist Luca Claretti with colours by Igor Monti (Radiant Black) – Summoners War: Awakening #1 will arrive in comic book shops Wednesday April 19th, 2023.
Archie Comics Announces ‘Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy’ For April 2023
Cult-favorite Archie Comics character Bingo Wilkin is getting a modern revival through a more sinister type of cult in Chilling Adventures Presents… The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy, a one-shot comic from the Archie Horror imprint releasing in April. In a book-length solo story, horror comics master Cullen Bunn...
‘Jaws’ Meets ‘Arachnophobia’: Dark Horse Comics Announces ‘All Eight Eyes’ For April 2023
Dark Horse Comics has announced All Eight Eyes from Steve Foxe and Piotr Kowalski, presenting a new vision of creature-feature terror. This brand-new series reunites the team of Foxe, Kowalski, colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. All Eight Eyes takes readers back to the forgotten corners of post-9/11 New York City, where college dropout Vin Spencer floats through life in a drug-and-party-fueled haze until one terrible night sweeps him into a drifter’s reckless war against the giant eight-legged horrors stalking the city’s most vulnerable residents.
Post-Apocalyptic Peril In Your First Look At ‘Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #3, from writer Jason Aaron, artists Alexandre Tefenkgi and Nick Dragotta, colorists Lee Loughridge and Rico Renzi, and letterer AndWorld Design. Just as Maceo and Mezzy manage to find a touch of...
Preview: The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger Again With ‘Inferno Girl Red’ #1
A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!
