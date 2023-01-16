ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Ray Pike
4d ago

So, what does NSC-131 stand for, cub reporter?...Khaki pants should send up some red flags as in a false flag event... Khakis are the preferred lower garment of feds, etc...This whole narrative is suspect.

SuzBuzz
4d ago

to me, the big question is....why does a drag queen have to be the one to read to children? how about soneone like a cop, or nurse, mailman....somebody who has actual intelligence to pass on the next generation? It's all about the grooming of our unsuspecting kids...I'm sure glad mine's an adult...

Politics su*k
3d ago

Just remember that Liberal/Democrats love to change definitions of words, so the new definition of Neo-Nazi is: Any person who doesn't agree with the politics they believe in. In other words, if YOU have morals and common sense, then you are a Neo-Nazi.

whdh.com

White supremacist group interrupts a drag queen story hour in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A white supremacist group is accused of spreading hate after interrupting a drag queen story hour in Taunton on Saturday. Members of the group caused a scare when they showed up in masks to the story hour inside the children’s room at Taunton Public Library and staged a protest outside.
abingtonnews.org

Abington thrust again into true crime spotlight

Norfolk County prosecutors say accused murderer Brian Walshe made at least two stops in Abington in the days after his wife disappeared. Surveillance footage captured at one of the sites shows Walshe lugging a heavy bag toward a dumpster, Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland told a Quincy District Court Judge on Wednesday. However, the dumpster’s contents were emptied and incinerated before police could investigate.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
ABC6.com

New Bedford man sentenced for raping a minor

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to prison for raping a minor on multiple occasions. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Samuel Adorno, 29, was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after spending two days in Fall River Superior Court for raping a 13-year-old girl.
WCVB

Mom of burned, beaten boy fears he won't survive

BOSTON — A 7-year-old boy remained at Mass General Friday night with severe burns and bruises. The boy’s mother fears he may not survive and his father is charged with severely abusing him. The boy's father was scheduled to appear in Manchester court on Friday, but waived his...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
newbedfordguide.com

24-year old New Bedford man sentenced for role in gunning down of New York teen

24-year old Nathanael Genao of New Bedford was one of five men arrested for the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York. Also charged with murder and robbery in the killing are Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts; Juan Ortiz, 21, of Concord, New Hampshire; and Nathaniel Kerruish, 24, of East Machias. The fifth defendant, Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez, 42, of Taunton, Massachusetts, already pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery on Jan. 4.
universalhub.com

Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
ABC6.com

Trial begins for off-duty Pawtucket officer, allegedly shot teenager

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a Pawtucket police officer accused in an off-duty shooting began on Wednesday. In June 2022, Officer Daniel Dolan, 38, was arrested after police said he shot at a vehicle with three teenagers inside, injuring one of them. According to court documents, Dolan...
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
ABC6.com

5 injured, 18-year-old arrested after Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police say five people are in the hospital and one person is under arrest following a car crash. According to the Warwick police chief, an accident was called in around 3 p.m. across from the St. Kevin Church. Police say they are still reconstructing...
