24-year old Nathanael Genao of New Bedford was one of five men arrested for the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York. Also charged with murder and robbery in the killing are Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts; Juan Ortiz, 21, of Concord, New Hampshire; and Nathaniel Kerruish, 24, of East Machias. The fifth defendant, Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez, 42, of Taunton, Massachusetts, already pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery on Jan. 4.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO