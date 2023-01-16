ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte

Man arrested after series of armed robberies in Charlotte, police searching for second suspect. Jamaris Smith was arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing several locations in the Charlotte area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Kings Mountain store

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte

A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Kings Mountain store. Updated: 9 hours ago. Parson's next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that a SWAT situation in south Charlotte has ended and that one person was arrested. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team assisted officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Friday afternoon. WBTV stayed on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
WBTV

One person killed in motorcycle crash near SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a south Charlotte motorcycle crash, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened near the intersection of South Sharon Road and Sharon View Road, near SouthPark Mall, when a vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The roadway is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested after series of armed robberies in Charlotte, police searching for second suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man connected to several armed robberies around Charlotte, they announced Friday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 33-year-old Jamaris Smith was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly entered a Walgreens on East W.T. Harris Boulevard with a gun and demanded money a day earlier.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police

A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in Maiden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed in Maiden after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 16. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Tara Faye Heidemann, of Missouri, was walking on East Maiden Road near Withers Road when she was struck around 5:50 a.m.
MAIDEN, NC

