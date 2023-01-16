Read full article on original website
WBTV
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
WBTV
Bond denied for man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death in Kings Mountain store
WBTV
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
WBTV
CMPD: SWAT situation in south Charlotte over, arrest made
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that a SWAT situation in south Charlotte has ended and that one person was arrested. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team assisted officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway on Friday afternoon. WBTV stayed on...
qcnews.com
Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at...
WBTV
Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
WBTV
Search for missing Madalina Cojocari continues nearly two months after disappearance
WBTV
One person killed in motorcycle crash near SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a south Charlotte motorcycle crash, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened near the intersection of South Sharon Road and Sharon View Road, near SouthPark Mall, when a vehicle collided with a motorcycle. The roadway is...
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
‘Out of a scary movie’: Postal worker kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, CMPD report says
CHARLOTTE — A postal service employee was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report. It happened on Candlewood Drive, which is in a neighborhood near South Boulevard in south Charlotte. According to the report, a mailman was robbed while delivering packages to homes there. A...
WBTV
Wanted Cleveland County man arrested after fleeing police, hitting cars in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and hitting several vehicles in the Uptown and South End areas on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson, was wanted on several warrants from Cleveland County, including felony assault on law enforcement.
CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
WBTV
Man arrested after series of armed robberies in Charlotte, police searching for second suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man connected to several armed robberies around Charlotte, they announced Friday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), 33-year-old Jamaris Smith was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly entered a Walgreens on East W.T. Harris Boulevard with a gun and demanded money a day earlier.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police
A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
WBTV
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain arrested, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Kings Mountain earlier this week has been arrested, police have confirmed. The fatal incident happened on Tuesday, around 7:43 p.m. at the Silver Express convenience store located in the 500 block of East King Street. Upon arrival,...
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
WBTV
Family speaks out after woman stabbed to death at Kings Mountain store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police continue to look for a man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night. Ashley Scoggins, 34, was the victim and leaves behind her two children, aged three and 11. Her sister and mother want her memory and...
WBTV
Citizen shoots, grazes juvenile attempting to steal vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was grazed by a bullet while attempting to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say. Officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday around 10:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwold Drive. The juvenile was attempting to steal a vehicle when...
WBTV
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking in Maiden
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was killed in Maiden after being struck by a car in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 16. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Tara Faye Heidemann, of Missouri, was walking on East Maiden Road near Withers Road when she was struck around 5:50 a.m.
