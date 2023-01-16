CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.

