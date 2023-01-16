Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Bowhunting Influencers Fined $133K In “Largest Poaching Case In Nebraska History”
A couple of controversial bowhunting influencers, who are known for showing off their hunting trophies to their thousands of followers on social media, have been fined $133,000 for allegedly taking part in trafficking animals in Nebraska. According to KVPI, the two were sentenced last week in federal court in Omaha,...
Population Explosion of Canadian “Super Pigs” Could Spread Into the Northern U.S.
The U.S. may soon have a new wild pig problem. Until now, the invasive species has largely proliferated in warm places like the southeast, Texas, and California. But in recent years, invasive pigs have started thriving in Canada and may spread into North Dakota, Montana, Michigan, and Minnesota. How Did...
The Poster That’s Hung on the Walls of South Dakota Farms for 40 Years
If you lived on a farm or visited a farm in the last 40 years you probably recognize these two little tykes. Actually, if you were in just about any shed, workshop, garage, or kitchen in farm country across North America in the 1980s and 90s you probably recognize these two miniature farmers.
Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins
Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins. As kids, many of us dreamed of finding large bags of treasure. We read them in books and even played treasure hunts to simulate these fantasies. What we thought could only happen in our wildest imaginations was the reality of a California couple who found $10 million worth of rare gold coins buried underneath their property. This incredible story completely checks out our childhood fantasies. The couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, was walking on their property and saw something that made them start digging until they found several buckets of gold coins. According to the California couple, they’d walked past that spot for years, not realizing there was $10M worth of gold coins underground. The eight cans of coins they dug out contained 1,427 gold coins. Experts believe it to be the most valuable coin discovery in US history.
Young Wyoming Police Officer Restores ’57 Chevy Cruiser
It’s always great to see more members of the rising generation get involved in the classic car hobby, like Dood Jaussaud of Thermopolis Police in Wyoming. The 22-year-old had a vision to restore a 1957 Chevy Bel Air four-door into a fully functional police cruiser, a goal he recently achieved after three years of hard work. The result is nothing short of spectacular.
Man Mends Wobbly Fence With Genius Temporary Fix
This could hold you over until you can fashion a new fence...
Powerful Avalanche Derails Railroad Freight Train in Alaska
A railroad freight train in Alaska was thrown off its tracks early Tuesday morning after an avalanche field barreled into the train. Alaska Railroad External Affairs Director Christy Terry said no one was severely hurt in the incident. She added that the collision occurred around rail mile 71.5, located about three miles southeast of Girdwood.
PHOTOS: Hunter In Wyoming Harvests Ultra Rare Albino Antelope
A hunter from New York recently harvested one of the rarest and most unique animals you will ever see. The albino pronghorn antelope is as white as snow from head to toe and even has translucent-looking horns. Though hunting incredibly distinguished animals like this tend to be controversial, it’s worth noting first and foremost that shooting this antelope was well within all hunting rules and regulations in the state of Wyoming. The hunt happened back in the fall, but MeatEater has the all-new full story.
The smackdown of snow: Who’s best, Utah or Colorado? | Vince Bzdek
It’s been a glorious week of snowfall in the land of champagne powder. The first storm last Monday dropped 5-10 inches on the northern and central mountains, and 10-20+ in the southern mountains. The second storm on Wednesday sprinkled double digits on top of that, and a third storm on Friday was icing on the snowcake, leaving some ski areas with 4 feet of fresh powder for the week. Wolf Creek measured 5!
Republican legislators introduce new laws to crack down on drag shows
Bills in at least eight states seek to restrict drag performances as part of a broader rightwing backlash against LGBTQ+ rights
She Mistook a Dog for a Wolf—And Fired Her Weapon
The story of a Montana woman who, last fall killed and skinned a domestic dog, then proudly posted photos on her social media pages, has sparked a flood of public outrage. It should. The woman allegedly mistook the dog for a wolf, saying she was excited to share that she had “smoked a wolf pup.” When others pointed out that she had actually killed a dog, likely a husky and not a young wolf, she doubled down on her actions, saying that if she were in that situation again, she still would have pulled the trigger.
Wood banks emerge as vital source of heat while US gas bills still on the rise
Wood banks distribute firewood to people in need as the average US gas bill goes up by 28% this winter
Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains start the long process of recovery after storms
The parade of storms that hammered California has finally ended. President Biden is in the state today touring damaged areas. In the Santa Cruz Mountains along the state's central coast, residents are starting the long process of recovery. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports. JERIMIAH OETTING, BYLINE: Felton is...
DUI Vs DWI
DUI vs. DWI — what's the difference?. DUI and DWI refer to driving a vehicle while affected by alcohol or drugs. DUI stands for “driving under the influence,” while DWI stands for “driving while intoxicated” or “driving while impaired.” These sound very similar but could have different interpretations depending on your location.
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts
People across California are cleaning up wreckage and debris after nine atmospheric rivers drenched the state in just three weeks. President Biden surveyed some of that damage outside Santa Cruz yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We know some of the destruction is going to take years to...
