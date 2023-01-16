ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Montana Free Press

Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins

Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins. As kids, many of us dreamed of finding large bags of treasure. We read them in books and even played treasure hunts to simulate these fantasies. What we thought could only happen in our wildest imaginations was the reality of a California couple who found $10 million worth of rare gold coins buried underneath their property. This incredible story completely checks out our childhood fantasies. The couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, was walking on their property and saw something that made them start digging until they found several buckets of gold coins. According to the California couple, they’d walked past that spot for years, not realizing there was $10M worth of gold coins underground. The eight cans of coins they dug out contained 1,427 gold coins. Experts believe it to be the most valuable coin discovery in US history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Young Wyoming Police Officer Restores ’57 Chevy Cruiser

It’s always great to see more members of the rising generation get involved in the classic car hobby, like Dood Jaussaud of Thermopolis Police in Wyoming. The 22-year-old had a vision to restore a 1957 Chevy Bel Air four-door into a fully functional police cruiser, a goal he recently achieved after three years of hard work. The result is nothing short of spectacular.
THERMOPOLIS, WY
Outsider.com

Powerful Avalanche Derails Railroad Freight Train in Alaska

A railroad freight train in Alaska was thrown off its tracks early Tuesday morning after an avalanche field barreled into the train. Alaska Railroad External Affairs Director Christy Terry said no one was severely hurt in the incident. She added that the collision occurred around rail mile 71.5, located about three miles southeast of Girdwood.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Hunter In Wyoming Harvests Ultra Rare Albino Antelope

A hunter from New York recently harvested one of the rarest and most unique animals you will ever see. The albino pronghorn antelope is as white as snow from head to toe and even has translucent-looking horns. Though hunting incredibly distinguished animals like this tend to be controversial, it’s worth noting first and foremost that shooting this antelope was well within all hunting rules and regulations in the state of Wyoming. The hunt happened back in the fall, but MeatEater has the all-new full story.
WYOMING STATE
The Denver Gazette

The smackdown of snow: Who’s best, Utah or Colorado? | Vince Bzdek

It’s been a glorious week of snowfall in the land of champagne powder. The first storm last Monday dropped 5-10 inches on the northern and central mountains, and 10-20+ in the southern mountains. The second storm on Wednesday sprinkled double digits on top of that, and a third storm on Friday was icing on the snowcake, leaving some ski areas with 4 feet of fresh powder for the week. Wolf Creek measured 5!
BOULDER, CO
travelyourway.net

She Mistook a Dog for a Wolf—And Fired Her Weapon

The story of a Montana woman who, last fall killed and skinned a domestic dog, then proudly posted photos on her social media pages, has sparked a flood of public outrage. It should. The woman allegedly mistook the dog for a wolf, saying she was excited to share that she had “smoked a wolf pup.” When others pointed out that she had actually killed a dog, likely a husky and not a young wolf, she doubled down on her actions, saying that if she were in that situation again, she still would have pulled the trigger.
MONTANA STATE
Money

DUI Vs DWI

DUI vs. DWI — what's the difference?. DUI and DWI refer to driving a vehicle while affected by alcohol or drugs. DUI stands for “driving under the influence,” while DWI stands for “driving while intoxicated” or “driving while impaired.” These sound very similar but could have different interpretations depending on your location.
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Public

'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom

We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
IDAHO STATE
Connecticut Public

FEMA head talks about storm recovery efforts

People across California are cleaning up wreckage and debris after nine atmospheric rivers drenched the state in just three weeks. President Biden surveyed some of that damage outside Santa Cruz yesterday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We know some of the destruction is going to take years to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
