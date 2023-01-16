Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
‘We’re a good basketball team’: Mississippi State men know only option is to ‘stay the course’
STARKVILLE — Just before the Mississippi State men’s basketball team broke up its postgame meeting Tuesday night, head coach Chris Jans offered a reminder to a disappointed but determined group of players. “We’re a good basketball team,” Jans said. “If we can stick together and stay the course,...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men fall in Lyon’s den
BATESVILLE, Ark. — In a game where neither team was able to build a sizable lead, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team came up short Wednesday at Lyon College, 83-79. It was the first time that the Owls (8-9) and Scots (6-7) have met in nearly three seasons, last facing off on Feb. 4, 2020.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women use big fourth quarter to overwhelm Auburn for first SEC home win
STARKVILLE — Things got much more tense than Mississippi State fans were expecting at Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday night as Auburn caught fire in the third quarter. Shooting 80 percent from the field, the Tigers took their first lead of the game and just couldn’t miss as the two teams were deadlocked at 47-47 headed to the fourth.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point’s Corbin Hendricks follows in footsteps of coach, signs with William Carey
WEST POINT — West Point baseball head coach Mitch Bohon had a big smile across his face on Thursday afternoon. Just before the Green Wave held batting practice, the third member of this year’s senior class held his signing day inside the baseball team’s indoor facility, officially signing with a place all too familiar to Bohon.
Commercial Dispatch
Longtime favorite Johnnie Harris returns to the Hump as Mississippi State women look to get back to .500 in SEC
STARKVILLE — Thursday night will have a familiar face in a different place on the sidelines at Humphrey Coliseum. For the first time since the 2019-20 season, former Mississippi State women’s basketball assistant coach Johnnie Harris will be back at the Hump. A fan favorite during her time...
Commercial Dispatch
Grand finale: Heritage Academy’s Lucy Sharp surpasses 1,000 points, rebounds during historic senior season
Just six points separated Heritage Academy senior Lucy Sharp from 1,000 points in her high school career entering the Patriots’ Dec. 27 game against Delta Academy. That number was more than four years in the making for Sharp, who has been a frontcourt staple for the Pats. Sharp was...
Commercial Dispatch
Lideatrick ‘Tulu’ Griffin removes name from transfer portal, will stay at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin is staying in Starkville after all. The dynamic playmaker tweeted Wednesday afternoon he plans to remain at Mississippi State after entering the transfer portal last week. Griffin thanked head coach Zach Arnett along with “my Bulldog family” in his announcement.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer puts up pair of clean sheets at West Point
WEST POINT — The New Hope High School boys and girls soccer teams kept clean sheets during Thursday’s road matches at West Point. But the Trojans’ side of the scorebook was anything but empty. Both the boys and girls teams beat the Green Wave by a 7-0 final score.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Tylen Simpson scores 27 as Caledonia boys hold off Shannon
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team held off Shannon 61-59 in a barn-burner at home Tuesday. Tylen Simpson had 27 points to lead the Cavaliers, while Mason Godsey and JD Dumas each had 14. Caledonia (18-5) will host Mooreville on Friday. Other scores. Prep girls basketball.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Coffee Depot coming to Starkville in March
For me, nothing hits the spot like a fresh cup of coffee and a pastry right out of the oven. The Coffee Depot, a cafe and bakery, will open in March in Starkville at the old BJ’s Family Pharmacy location at 223 S. Jackson St., owner Sarah Morgan Pellum said.
Commercial Dispatch
Ginny Wheeler
Virginia (Ginny) Wheeler, 89, of Columbus, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, January. 14, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Daughter of the late William Arthur. Wallace and Juanita Robinson Wallace and sister to the late William Glenn Wallace. Ginny is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Wheeler, and is survived...
Commercial Dispatch
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year
STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
Commercial Dispatch
Jonathan Spainhour
Jonathan Patrick Spainhour, 46, of Columbus, MS, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Regency Hospital in Meridian, MS. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Fairview Baptist. Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Dr. Breck Ladd officiating. The interment will be at...
Commercial Dispatch
Betty Harrison
Betty Lou Harrison, age 85, of Columbus, MS, passed away January 18, 2023, at her residence. Graveside services will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Vaughn Cemetery in Steens, MS, with Rev. Kevin Jenkins officiating and Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Mrs. Harrison was...
Commercial Dispatch
James “Jimmy” Holloway
James Lawrence “Jimmy” Holloway, 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 to 12:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Holloway was born on August 17, 1942, in...
Commercial Dispatch
4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat
A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Jan. 1-17
■ Not Listed; 205 S. Lafayette St.; construction; Donald Fye. ■ Richard Hewlett; 617 University Drive; construction; Owner. ■ Not Listed; 665 Hwy. 12 W.; plumbing and electrical; Norman Palokas Jr. ■ Not Listed; 223 S. Jackson St.; construction; Gene Reid. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is...
Commercial Dispatch
Not even a broken back stopped CAFB wing commander’s journey through Air Force
When United States Air Force Col. Justin Grieve was in the fourth grade, he saw something at a friend’s house that set him clearly on a path to military service. “My only dream in life, from about the fourth grade, was to go to the United States Air Force Academy,” Grieve told Columbus Exchange Club members Thursday at Lion Hills Center. “I had a good buddy … who lived right across the street from me. … His dad had gone to the (Air Force) academy and flew F-15s and was still flying F-15Cs with the New Orleans Guard at that time and was flying for American Airlines. I walked into their house, and of course he had fighter pilot swag all over his house and pictures of airplanes on the walls. I remember, very vividly, as a kid going, ‘What is this and how do I do it?’ The only thing I took away from it was he told me, ‘You’ve got to go to the Air Force Academy.’”
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: More than a blast from the past, public pools are a community asset
For older citizens, childhood memories of summer almost always include trips to the public swimming pool. It was as much a part of summer as bare feet, sunburns and homemade ice cream. But the days of public or community pools appear to be largely behind us. One bright spot has...
Commercial Dispatch
Business Brief: WBA Architecture promotes Julie Markle
Columbus native Julie Markle has been promoted to a partner position at Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, an architecture firm based in Jackson. Markle has served as a project manager at the firm for eight years. Her responsibilities include management of local community projects and garnering new client relationships to support the firm.
