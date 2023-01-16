When United States Air Force Col. Justin Grieve was in the fourth grade, he saw something at a friend’s house that set him clearly on a path to military service. “My only dream in life, from about the fourth grade, was to go to the United States Air Force Academy,” Grieve told Columbus Exchange Club members Thursday at Lion Hills Center. “I had a good buddy … who lived right across the street from me. … His dad had gone to the (Air Force) academy and flew F-15s and was still flying F-15Cs with the New Orleans Guard at that time and was flying for American Airlines. I walked into their house, and of course he had fighter pilot swag all over his house and pictures of airplanes on the walls. I remember, very vividly, as a kid going, ‘What is this and how do I do it?’ The only thing I took away from it was he told me, ‘You’ve got to go to the Air Force Academy.’”

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO