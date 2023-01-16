ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Commercial Dispatch

MUW men fall in Lyon’s den

BATESVILLE, Ark. — In a game where neither team was able to build a sizable lead, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team came up short Wednesday at Lyon College, 83-79. It was the first time that the Owls (8-9) and Scots (6-7) have met in nearly three seasons, last facing off on Feb. 4, 2020.
BATESVILLE, AR
Prep roundup: Tylen Simpson scores 27 as Caledonia boys hold off Shannon

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team held off Shannon 61-59 in a barn-burner at home Tuesday. Tylen Simpson had 27 points to lead the Cavaliers, while Mason Godsey and JD Dumas each had 14. Caledonia (18-5) will host Mooreville on Friday. Other scores. Prep girls basketball.
CALEDONIA, MS
Ginny Wheeler

Virginia (Ginny) Wheeler, 89, of Columbus, Mississippi, passed away Saturday, January. 14, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Daughter of the late William Arthur. Wallace and Juanita Robinson Wallace and sister to the late William Glenn Wallace. Ginny is predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill Wheeler, and is survived...
COLUMBUS, MS
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year

STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
STARKVILLE, MS
Jonathan Spainhour

Jonathan Patrick Spainhour, 46, of Columbus, MS, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Regency Hospital in Meridian, MS. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Fairview Baptist. Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Dr. Breck Ladd officiating. The interment will be at...
COLUMBUS, MS
Betty Harrison

Betty Lou Harrison, age 85, of Columbus, MS, passed away January 18, 2023, at her residence. Graveside services will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Vaughn Cemetery in Steens, MS, with Rev. Kevin Jenkins officiating and Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Mrs. Harrison was...
COLUMBUS, MS
James “Jimmy” Holloway

James Lawrence “Jimmy” Holloway, 80, of Columbus, MS, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS. Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 to 12:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Holloway was born on August 17, 1942, in...
COLUMBUS, MS
4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat

A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
City of Starkville building permits: Jan. 1-17

■ Not Listed; 205 S. Lafayette St.; construction; Donald Fye. ■ Richard Hewlett; 617 University Drive; construction; Owner. ■ Not Listed; 665 Hwy. 12 W.; plumbing and electrical; Norman Palokas Jr. ■ Not Listed; 223 S. Jackson St.; construction; Gene Reid. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is...
STARKVILLE, MS
Not even a broken back stopped CAFB wing commander’s journey through Air Force

When United States Air Force Col. Justin Grieve was in the fourth grade, he saw something at a friend’s house that set him clearly on a path to military service. “My only dream in life, from about the fourth grade, was to go to the United States Air Force Academy,” Grieve told Columbus Exchange Club members Thursday at Lion Hills Center. “I had a good buddy … who lived right across the street from me. … His dad had gone to the (Air Force) academy and flew F-15s and was still flying F-15Cs with the New Orleans Guard at that time and was flying for American Airlines. I walked into their house, and of course he had fighter pilot swag all over his house and pictures of airplanes on the walls. I remember, very vividly, as a kid going, ‘What is this and how do I do it?’ The only thing I took away from it was he told me, ‘You’ve got to go to the Air Force Academy.’”
COLUMBUS, MS
Business Brief: WBA Architecture promotes Julie Markle

Columbus native Julie Markle has been promoted to a partner position at Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, an architecture firm based in Jackson. Markle has served as a project manager at the firm for eight years. Her responsibilities include management of local community projects and garnering new client relationships to support the firm.
COLUMBUS, MS

