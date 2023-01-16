Read full article on original website
Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, January 19. Beshear updated Kentuckians on UofL Health – South Hospital; applications for the Recovery Ready Communities program; tax filing assistance; eviction relief; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department of Juvenile Justice and public health.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
fox56news.com
Foster care families needed in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Foster care facilities are struggling across Kentucky there’s a major need for foster parents and families to take in children. In Kentucky there are nearly 10,000 children in out-of-home care. Nightlight Christian Adoptions (NCA), a foster care program in Lexington, is focusing on...
thelevisalazer.com
“EAST KENTUCKY FLOOD” DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE ON WYMT
The Center for Rural Strategies’ film will air on WYMT Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Communities emerged battered but not broken, revealing the strength and resiliency that’s persisted after the storm of a century. The film reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Johnson Leaving WDKY-TV: Where Is the FOX 56 Meteorologist Going?
In a year since he joined the FOX 56 News team, Chris Johnson has become Lexington, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. And he is passionate about giving back to the state where he grew up. But now, the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for something that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson said about his departure from WDKY FOX 56 News.
fox56news.com
MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour standoff in Lexington
We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour …. We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. Frankfort police increasing...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
wymt.com
KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras. It comes after legislation signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear last year. It included $12.2 million to purchase an integrated video system for Kentucky State Police. “With the acquisition of...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Is there a cave on Russell Cave Road?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky roads have some interesting names that have led to a few Good Questions, including today’s question about a well-traveled road in Fayette County. Lin asks, I have thought several times when traveling to Cynthiana, is there a Russell Cave out there somewhere?. It’s likely...
wymt.com
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman won more than $222,000 from an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. Last week, Nicole Morgan was on her break at work and decided to put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
linknky.com
Having a baby proves deadlier for Kentucky moms
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Having a baby in Kentucky is more deadly for mothers than nearly all other states in the country. Not only do birthing mothers in Kentucky have to deal with the...
fox56news.com
Clark County Schools introduces its own police department
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
wymt.com
Three Eastern Kentucky basketball legends named to KHSAA Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three legends of basketball in the mountains have been named to the 2023 class of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Carolyn Alexander, BB King, and Randy Napier have all been named to the 2023 class that also includes former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen.
wymt.com
The importance of mental health for student-athletes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We sometimes see athletes as super-human, but when the game is over, and the bright lights go out, they’re often left with the mental struggles of performing at a high level. “I was messed up mentally. I wasn’t thinking right even when I was on...
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
15 concerts in Lexington, KY
From country to indie rock, there's no shortage of live music coming to town this year.
