Danville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFVS12

Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, January 19. Beshear updated Kentuckians on UofL Health – South Hospital; applications for the Recovery Ready Communities program; tax filing assistance; eviction relief; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department of Juvenile Justice and public health.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors. “At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1...
SELMA, AL
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Foster care families needed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Foster care facilities are struggling across Kentucky there’s a major need for foster parents and families to take in children. In Kentucky there are nearly 10,000 children in out-of-home care. Nightlight Christian Adoptions (NCA), a foster care program in Lexington, is focusing on...
LEXINGTON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

“EAST KENTUCKY FLOOD” DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE ON WYMT

The Center for Rural Strategies’ film will air on WYMT Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Communities emerged battered but not broken, revealing the strength and resiliency that’s persisted after the storm of a century. The film reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
WHITESBURG, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Johnson Leaving WDKY-TV: Where Is the FOX 56 Meteorologist Going?

In a year since he joined the FOX 56 News team, Chris Johnson has become Lexington, Kentucky’s go-to weather forecaster. And he is passionate about giving back to the state where he grew up. But now, the skilled meteorologist is moving on to enjoy the next phase of his life. Chris Johnson is leaving WDKY-TV for something that means a lot to him. However, this isn’t the final farewell. Here is what Chris Johnson said about his departure from WDKY FOX 56 News.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour standoff in Lexington

We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour …. We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. Frankfort police increasing...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wymt.com

KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras. It comes after legislation signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear last year. It included $12.2 million to purchase an integrated video system for Kentucky State Police. “With the acquisition of...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Good Question: Is there a cave on Russell Cave Road?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky roads have some interesting names that have led to a few Good Questions, including today’s question about a well-traveled road in Fayette County. Lin asks, I have thought several times when traveling to Cynthiana, is there a Russell Cave out there somewhere?. It’s likely...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman won more than $222,000 from an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. Last week, Nicole Morgan was on her break at work and decided to put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Having a baby proves deadlier for Kentucky moms

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Having a baby in Kentucky is more deadly for mothers than nearly all other states in the country. Not only do birthing mothers in Kentucky have to deal with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Clark County Schools introduces its own police department

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Three Eastern Kentucky basketball legends named to KHSAA Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three legends of basketball in the mountains have been named to the 2023 class of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Carolyn Alexander, BB King, and Randy Napier have all been named to the 2023 class that also includes former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

The importance of mental health for student-athletes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We sometimes see athletes as super-human, but when the game is over, and the bright lights go out, they’re often left with the mental struggles of performing at a high level. “I was messed up mentally. I wasn’t thinking right even when I was on...
LEXINGTON, KY

Community Policy