Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Illinois
Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Illinois has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Illinois Urban Legends. While Illinois has countless legends, let's take a look at...
This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State
Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
Why Iowa Is One Of The Best States To Start Your Own Business
We've all had that dream of starting our own business. Whether it's in the Quad Cities or in a major city, there has been a business idea that has come across our minds that could have been or are legitimate business ideas. If you have an idea and you are wanting to genuinely explore opening one, Iowa is a good place to do so and Illinois is pretty good too.
KMOV
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
Illinois Residents Give Honest Reviews Of Their Jail Experiences
When you go to a restaurant or hotel and receive excellent service, you might just show your appreciation by posting a review online for staff and future customers to read. The same thing applies when you have a negative experience somewhere and you want everyone to know your frustrations. A website called Yelp is one place people go to share their experiences.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Have you Heard Of Wisconsin’s Legendary Healing Waters?
Wisconsin is known for many things, one of which is its natural beauty. Places like Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin made headlines when they were voted some of the most beautiful in America. You can see that ranking here. The water of Wisconsin is strong, and some even...
Is It Legal To Own Chickens In The Quad Cities?
What came first, the chicken or the egg? What costs more, the chicken or the egg? Well, right now you can actually get an entire cooked chicken for less than a dozen eggs. So maybe now is the time to get some of your own chickens to produce some real liquid gold for you.
Farmer’s Almanac Doesn’t Predict A Great Spring For Iowa This Year
If you're ready for warmer, Spring temperatures right now, put that on pause because it might be a hot second. The Farmer's Almanac has released their forecast for Spring 2023 in the U.S. You'll remember their winter forecast for us wasn't boding too well, featuring the phrases "hibernation zone, glacial and snow-filled". That's a real quick no from me. One catchphrase the Almanac used in their winter forecast was "shiver and shovel" and unfortunately that kind of temperature might hang around for awhile.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Iowa May Be Increasing Fines For Those Slow Drivers In The Left Lane
Have you ever tried to get anywhere on I-80, and you get stuck in that long line of people waiting for some jerk going the speed limit in the passing lane who's in a slow-motion drag race with a semi a mile ahead of you? Well, that inconsiderate jerk might finally be having to pay a price for their actions.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Do You Actually Need A Marriage License To Get Married In Illinois?
If you're planning to get hitched in Illinois, there are a few things you should know first. Congrats, you're engaged, now the circus of wedding planning ensues. You have a dozen things to do involving venues, food, invitations, a dress. But no matter what your wedding plan is, one thing on your to-do list is to get that marriage license from the courthouse that serves as your legally binding document to your partner.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
