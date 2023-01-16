Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMZ-TV Online
New running festival coming to Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is announcing a brand-new running festival starting this October. It will be the first time the city has hosted a running festival since 2019. In front of a crowd of runners and sponsors at Bethlehem City Hall Thursday, the CEO of the RUNegades running club, Michael Ragozzino, broke the big news.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville businesses excited about new college campus opening
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - At a storied Schuylkill County delicatessen known for big hoagies, there's some big news. "It's a big task for sure,” said Faith Young, co-owner of Farlows. “But it's something that we are excited to be a part of, it's hard work." Just blocks away, Alvernia...
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Bucks students to hold protest against 'neutrality' policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Students and teachers in the Central Bucks School District will protest a policy that officials say will promote 'neutrality' in classrooms. The protest will take place outside of Central Bucks West High School from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is video of a protest that happened...
WFMZ-TV Online
Letter: Off-campus assault of Black student at Lehigh University not racially motivated
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University President Joseph J. Helble, in a letter to the community Thursday, said the off-campus assault of a Black student last fall was not racially motivated. "For all of our students, and especially our students of color following this incident, we want to underscore that your...
WFMZ-TV Online
Donate blood next week and get a $20 voucher to this Easton restaurant
An Easton restaurant is partnering with Miller Keystone for an extra incentive to donate blood. Anyone who donates blood next week at any of the three Miller Keystone Blood Centers in the Lehigh Valley will get a $20 dine-in voucher to Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine. The drive runs from Saturday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Beloved Vineyard restaurant rebrands with new name in Fountain Hill
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A landmark Italian restaurant has taken on a new identity in Fountain Hill. The Vineyard Restaurant, at 605 Fiot St., is now known as The Vineyard Di Norma. The Prosseda family took ownership of the beloved establishment in September 2021, and after a little more than...
WFMZ-TV Online
Legendary Philadelphia DJ and radio icon Jerry Blavat dead at 82
PHILADELPHIA - To generations of music fans who grew up listening to the radio in the Delaware Valley, he will forever be known as the "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce." Longtime Philadelphia DJ and radio icon Jerry Blavat died at the age of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local man with autism wins $16K on 'The Price is Right'
LANSDALE, Pa. - "Ben Hartranft, come on down!" It's the famous slogan from the hit CBS show "The Price is Right." And it's a slogan Ben Hartranft knew he'd hear for himself one day. "I said I want to be on there one day and I did it," said Hartranft.
Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm
Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
Alvernia's Pottsville CollegeTowne campus opens
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Alvernia University students returned to classes on a new campus. A building they've only seen in blueprints. After two years of construction, project Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. And students like Emily Shappell are enjoying all of the upgrades. “Well, we like the chairs a lot,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown City Council selects new president, vice president
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday night to elect Councilman Daryl L. Hendricks as council president. Councilwomen Natalie Santos and Ce-Ce Gerlach cast dissenting votes, as they favored retaining Cynthia Mota as president. Mota was then voted to serve as council vice president, replacing Ed Zucal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bob Birmingham surpasses Lloyd for all-time wins at Berks Catholic
READING, Pa. - There is a new leader in Berks Catholic basketball wins, Bob Birmingham surpassing his mentor Lloyd Wolf as the all-time wins leader at 627. Birmingham notching the record breaking win on Thursday night. The mentor of the current Saints girls basketball coach, Wolf set the previous mark...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
bctv.org
Employment with The City of Reading 1-18-23
Learn about job openings for The City of Reading with Kenneth Miller, Training & Recruiting Coordinator for the City of Reading, with co-hosts Mike Reese and Joe Scoboria, AFSME DC88, on Workers in Berks. From the program: Workers in Berks.
WFMZ-TV Online
Italian restaurant in Lehigh Valley reopens its doors after fire
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - It took nearly a year, but Fiamma Italian Grill in Hanover Township is back open for business after a fire closed its doors last February. "It's something big, it really is," said owner Joe Jurkivo. "Fiamma has always been since we opened a real strong staple in the community, especially in Hanover Township, Bethlehem."
WFMZ-TV Online
Community mourns after couple killed in Abington
ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside. "It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Iconic Fountain Hill auto shop and gas station to close after 87 years
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. — After nearly 90 years of tune-ups and tire changes, an automotive shop in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County, is nearing its end as the owner puts the brakes on a decades-long career. Friedman's Service Center, offering auto repair and maintenance services as well as fuel sales...
Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
