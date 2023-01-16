Former cabinet minister George Eustice has become the latest Conservative to announce plans to stand down as an MP at the next general election.The former environment secretary had spoken out against the “not very good deal” post-Brexit trade deal struck he helped push through after leaving cabinet last year.Mr Eustice, 51, said he will not be challenging to retain the seat of Camborne and Redruth, in Cornwall, so he can pursue a “final career outside politics”.He follows more than a dozen senior Tories and rising stars in announcing their exit plans from the Commons at the general election expected in 2024.Their moves come...

1 DAY AGO