BBC
Jonathan Edwards: Wife assault caution MP may run as independent
An MP who was cautioned by police for assaulting his wife said he could run against his former party at the next election. Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP Jonathan Edwards quit Plaid Cymru last year amid a row about his status in the party. Mr Edwards said he has a...
BBC
MP Simon Clarke's nurses-using-food banks remarks criticised by RCN
A Conservative MP's comments that nurses using food banks were just not budgeting properly have been called "heartless" by a union. Simon Clarke told BBC Radio Tees nurses on an "average salary of £35,000 a year" should not rely on charity. The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was...
Lee Anderson MP faces Twitter storm after sharing salary and personal details of young staffer
The Ashfield MP was dubbed '30p Lee' for his comments last summer suggesting families could cook fresh meals for less than 30p and he faces fresh backlash over his latest tweet.
BBC
Levelling up: Rishi Sunak defends giving money to richer south-east England
Rishi Sunak has defended the latest allocation of levelling up money which saw the richer south-east of England region get more than the north-east. The prime minister said the north had received the most amount of cash in terms of funding per person. The government has also argued that parts...
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at the Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022 but did so after “inconsistencies” in her care, an inquest was told Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported. Police coroner’s officer Claire Smith said Matthews’ phone revealed an order of the substance from Russia, as well as several visits to online forums discussing suicide methods. The Cornwall woman — who competed in the Fastnet...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding
Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Birmingham house explosion death accidental, inquest jury rules
The death of a great-grandmother killed in an explosion at a house triggered by a faulty gas pipe has been ruled accidental. A coroner said the blast in Birmingham, which fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace, caused "Hollywood film-esque destruction". The 79-year-old died when the Kingstanding property collapsed in...
Ex-minister who criticised Brexit trade deal latest Tory MP to step down
Former cabinet minister George Eustice has become the latest Conservative to announce plans to stand down as an MP at the next general election.The former environment secretary had spoken out against the “not very good deal” post-Brexit trade deal struck he helped push through after leaving cabinet last year.Mr Eustice, 51, said he will not be challenging to retain the seat of Camborne and Redruth, in Cornwall, so he can pursue a “final career outside politics”.He follows more than a dozen senior Tories and rising stars in announcing their exit plans from the Commons at the general election expected in 2024.Their moves come...
Lee Anderson reported to Commons authorities after using staff to make food bank point
Conservative MP Lee Anderson has been accused by Labour of “harassing” his own staff member and using her as a political football in a row over food bank use.The Tory MP has repeatedly attracted controversy on the subject after he claimed that poor people only food banks them because “cannot budget”.Mr Anderson shared a photo of a office staff member called Katy to make his point – saying she earned less than £30,000 and did not need to use a food bank. “Katy makes my point really well.”But Labour MP Dawn Butler said the tweet was “a form bullying and...
Exodus of BBC Radio 2 legends continues as Ken Bruce, 71, QUITS
The corporation has long been accused of sidelining older 'baby-boomer' DJs and pursuing 'Gen Z' and younger listeners with under-50 presenters playing fewer classic hits and more modern pop.
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
UK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government will on Monday announce new proposals to clamp down on protests, broadening the range of situations in which police in England and Wales are able to act to prevent serious disruption.
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC
National Express West Midlands engineers to strike over pay
About 200 engineers, responsible for maintaining many of the buses in the West Midlands metropolitan region, have voted to take strike action over pay. Unite members at National Express West Midlands voted by 93% in favour of rejecting a pay rise of 10.1%. They could be joined by 3,000 drivers,...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger did a lot of good before death, inquest told
A blogger who died in hospital after ordering a poisonous substance online "did a lot of good" before her death, a psychiatrist has told her inquest. Beth Matthews, from Cornwall, died after having a substance delivered to a secure psychiatric ward at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport. She...
