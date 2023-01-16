ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

97.9 WGRD

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’

It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
US 103.1

Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander

Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
lansingcitypulse.com

Opinion | Keep Michigan water affordable and in public hands

Michigan is a water wonderland — think Great Lakes, 36,000 miles of rivers and streams, groundwater that supplies 45 percent of our state with drinking water, and more than 6 million acres of wetlands. Liz Kirkwood is executive director of FLOW (For Love of Water), a nonprofit devoted to...
fox2detroit.com

Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan sees spike in 988 mental health calls. But what happens next?

Calls from Michigan residents in mental-health crisis have increased 15 percent since a new 988 crisis line began last summer. The state says it expects to answer 95 percent of calls within 20 seconds. The problem, according to advocates, if finding therapists and other professionals to handle acute cases reported...
