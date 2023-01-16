Read full article on original website
Tompkins Chamber moves to Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce has a new location. The offices moved to the West End of Ithaca, on Brindley Street. President Jennifer Tavares says the building is near the core of the local economy, and accessible to the rural parts of the county.
Owego DRI win means multiple projects in the works
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The village of Owego has multiple projects in the works, thanks to winning a Downtown Revitalization Initiative award several years ago. Mayor Michael Baratta says projects being worked on this year include repaving all village parking lots, rebuilding bathrooms at Marvin Park, and turning the empty area next to Fire Station Two into an arts park.
What’s next for Cortland’s Parker Elementary School building?
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Cortland is trying to figure out what to do with the Parker Elementary School building. It closed several years ago because of shrinking enrollment, and efforts to sell the building on Madison Street have failed. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU they hope...
Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
State Theatre of Ithaca, other historic venues form coalition to secure financial support
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) –The State Theatre of Ithaca is joining other historic venues across New York to secure more support from the state. Thirteen downtown performing arts centers from Buffalo to Poughkeepsie have been meeting virtually since the start of the pandemic. They’ve come together to form a coalition called Alive Downtowns! They’re seeking annual funding of $20 million. They say the money would help secure the significant economic and cultural impacts each venue has in their community. The facilities have an average age of nearly 100 years, serving over 5 million people annually. Their combined budgets exceed $100 million and their economic impacts “conservatively exceed $350 million.”
Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September.
Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
Tompkins County strives for fair wages
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to properly pay its employees. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says the goal is to offer fair and attractive wages. She adds the county strives to be an “employer of choice.”. A compensation study is underway.
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
Test confirms rabies in fox captured in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials confirm a rabid fox in Ithaca. Tompkins County Whole Health alerted the community to the potentially rabid animal over the weekend. Ithaca Police were able to locate and eliminate the threat of public exposure. Testing confirmed the presence of the disease in the fox. If you or your pets may have had any contact with it, you’re urged to call the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688.
Vacancies for corrections officers in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Corrections officers needed for the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple positions are available through Cortland County’s Civil Service Department. The work involves considerable contact with inmates and supervision in working, recreational, and learning environments, as well as the enforcement of rules and regulations in a county jail. Officials stress that the despite well-defined work procedures, the job is subject to emergency situations that require quick and sound judgement by nature. Learn more and apply.
Tompkins County health officials urge COVID-19 boosters
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Whole Health says the newest Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5-point is responsible for more than half of the current infections in New York. Officials say despite a low community spread level in the county, hospitalization rates are increasing. They’re urging residents to get boosted with your primary care provider or local pharmacy, particularly those most vulnerable to severe illness. Additionally, you can use the Vaccine Finder online tool to find locations near you. They say CDC data now indicates that people who receive a booster were more than eighteen times less likely to die from COVID-19 and three times less likely to be infected than unvaccinated people.
Ithaca woman charged with assault in violent dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman is accused of assault after a physical dispute turned violent. Police say Chanel Savage lacerated and stabbed the victim Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West State Street before fleeing the scene. 40-year-old Savage was found a short time later and arrested. She’s charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
Penn Yan WWII veteran dies at 101
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A World War II veteran from Penn Yan has died. According to FingerLakes1.com, Richard Gillespie passed away Sunday at the age of 101. Gillespie joined the Army in 1943 and flew 21 missions over Germany during the war, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross for leading missions that destroyed three Nazi airbases.
