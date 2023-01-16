Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: China Reopening? Good for Growth, but Tread With Caution
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - China's declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China's reopening came...
US News and World Report
Dutch Export Rules on China in Focus Ahead of ASML Results
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Expectations that the Dutch government will further limit sales to China by chip equipment giant ASML Holding NV may overshadow what are expected to be strong fourth quarter results due next week. The Hague is expected to impose at least some additional restrictions on ASML's exports to...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
US News and World Report
India Foreign Minister Visits Sri Lanka With Stronger Ties, China in Focus
COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender...
US News and World Report
Amazon's AWS to Invest $35 Billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc's cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia Changing No-Strings Aid, Minister Says
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally. The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter and an Arab powerhouse, was encouraging countries in the region to enact...
US News and World Report
Fed's Waller, Citing 'Good News,' Backs Quarter-Point Increase at Next Meeting
(Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening. "Based...
US News and World Report
High Egg Prices Should Be Investigated, U.S. Farm Group Says
(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often argued in recent years about the...
US News and World Report
Sacked GM Workers in India Sue Company, CEO Barra for Unpaid Compensation
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A union in India has sued General Motors' local unit and its global CEO for failing to pay court-ordered compensation to sacked factory workers, deepening the U.S. automaker's struggles to exit the country years after it shuttered local operations. GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017...
Western Digital, Kioxia in advanced talks for merger - Bloomberg News
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) and Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp are in advanced talks for a possible merger which will involve a dual-listing, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
US News and World Report
GM, LG Energy Drop Plan for Fourth U.S JV Battery Plant
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution do not plan to move forward with a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, two sources told Reuters on Friday. The companies joint venture Ultium Cells LLC in August said it was considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana, for a...
US News and World Report
CDC: XBB.1.5 Grows in U.S. as COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Decline
The highly contagious omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in the U.S. while COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the decline, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. XBB.1.5 was responsible for 49% of new coronavirus infections this week,...
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It's Time to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
US News and World Report
Philippine Bank at Centre of Cyber Heist Appeals New York Court Loss to Bangladesh
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT...
US News and World Report
FBI Chief Says He's 'Deeply Concerned' by China's AI Program
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that he was “deeply concerned” about the Chinese government's artificial intelligence program, asserting that it was “not constrained by the rule of law.”. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wray...
US News and World Report
Poland Reviews Security After Divers Found Near Key Port
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be.
