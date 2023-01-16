Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
US News and World Report
India Foreign Minister Visits Sri Lanka With Stronger Ties, China in Focus
COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender...
US News and World Report
Deeper Ties on Yellen's Mind as U.S Begins Year of African Engagement
DAKAR (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will kick off a year of visits by top U.S. officials to Africa on Friday aiming to firm up U.S.-Africa ties after decades in which China has dominated investment across the continent. In a speech to be delivered at a business event in...
US News and World Report
7 Best Funds to Hold in a Roth IRA
The U.S. retirement landscape offers investors a plethora of accounts with which to optimize their investments. Notable among them is the Roth IRA, where investors make after-tax contributions in exchange for tax-free future withdrawals. "Roth IRAs have several advantages, such as tax-free growth, tax-free withdrawals in retirement and the ability...
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023-Be Careful on 'Friend-Shoring', WTO's Ngozi Warns
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Trade blocs seeking to skirt geopolitical risk by "friend-shoring" activities to like-minded countries should be careful which commerce partners they favour, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Thursday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others have used the term to encourage countries to diversify...
US News and World Report
High Egg Prices Should Be Investigated, U.S. Farm Group Says
(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often argued in recent years about the...
US News and World Report
Fed's Waller, Citing 'Good News,' Backs Quarter-Point Increase at Next Meeting
(Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening. "Based...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong to Scrap Isolation Rule for New COVID-19 Cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three years, Hong...
US News and World Report
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, an Icon to Many, to Step Down
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose empathetic handling of the nation's worst mass-shooting and health-driven response to the coronavirus pandemic led her to become an international icon but who faced mounting criticism at home, said Thursday she was leaving office. Fighting back tears,...
US News and World Report
Dutch Export Rules on China in Focus Ahead of ASML Results
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Expectations that the Dutch government will further limit sales to China by chip equipment giant ASML Holding NV may overshadow what are expected to be strong fourth quarter results due next week. The Hague is expected to impose at least some additional restrictions on ASML's exports to...
US News and World Report
Sacked GM Workers in India Sue Company, CEO Barra for Unpaid Compensation
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A union in India has sued General Motors' local unit and its global CEO for failing to pay court-ordered compensation to sacked factory workers, deepening the U.S. automaker's struggles to exit the country years after it shuttered local operations. GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017...
US News and World Report
Amazon to Lay off Staff in U.S., Canada and Costa Rica by End of Day
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc will cut some jobs in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica by the end of Wednesday as part of its plan to lay off 18,000 employees, the e-commerce giant said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The layoffs are the latest in the U.S....
Comments / 0