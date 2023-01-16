ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 3

Related
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
1470 WMBD

Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end

CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
ILLINOIS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

13 Best Places to Live in Illinois

Places to Live in Illinois: A charming state in the midwestern US, Illinois is located in the Great Lakes region of North America and features beautiful landscapes with miles of farmland, rolling hills, and abundant forests. Its picturesque natural beauty along with its rich history and one of the best...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Illinois

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: 14 Illinois hospitals ranked among best in country

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Illinois history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Illinois using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated COVID levels

COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated …. COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. Illinois Senator Durbin leading hearing for Ticketmaster …. Senators in Washington are not "shaking off" the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco from last November. University of Illinois not...
ILLINOIS STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

AP- Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings 1/18/2023

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 19. Belleville East 11. Proviso East 7. Geneva 7. Libertyville 5. New Trier 5. Wheaton Warrenville South 4. Yorkville 3. Oswego East 2. O’Fallon 1. Bolingbrook 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy