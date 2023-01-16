Read full article on original website
947wls.com
Check Your Mega Million Tickets!! Five $10,000, one $20,000 and one $1 Million tickets sold in and around Chicago
No one in Illinois won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, but there were plenty of winners in and around Chicago. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, and the Mega Ball was 14. Are you a winner?…. There was one $1 Million winner in Evanston at...
Check Your Tickets: 4 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10K Each Sold in 4 Different Chicago Suburbs
Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at a suburban Chicago gas station recently? If so, you're going to want to check your tickets. Four winning tickets from Friday's Mega Millions drawing worth $10,000 each were sold at convenience stores or gas stations at suburbs in the Chicago area, according to the Illinois Lottery.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
There Are Now 170 Guns Banned in Illinois, With More to Come
This is always a hot debate, guns in the state of Illinois...So let's see where we are with this thing. There are 170 guns now banned in the state of Illinois, so what gives? MyStateline. There are now 170 guns that are now banned in the state of Illinois. That's...
1470 WMBD
Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
nomadlawyer.org
13 Best Places to Live in Illinois
Places to Live in Illinois: A charming state in the midwestern US, Illinois is located in the Great Lakes region of North America and features beautiful landscapes with miles of farmland, rolling hills, and abundant forests. Its picturesque natural beauty along with its rich history and one of the best...
Circle K gas: 40 cents off per gallon in Illinois on Friday
Drivers around Missouri, Illinois and Iowa can enjoy a discount on gas Friday at their local Circle K location.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Evanston, 6 other Illinois Lottery players win slice of prize
Although one person in Maine won the massive $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, seven Illinois Lottery players are also getting a slice of the winnings.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
Gamblers set new sports betting record in Illinois
Illinois sports bettors continue to set records. According to the Illinois Gaming Board, $1.03 billion was bet on sports in the state, the second consecutive month the handle has topped the billion dollar mark. “Very promising because two billion dollar months in a row will put the year at very...
starvedrock.media
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Illinois
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: 14 Illinois hospitals ranked among best in country
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.
starvedrock.media
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Illinois history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Illinois using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MyStateline.com
IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated COVID levels
COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated …. COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. Illinois Senator Durbin leading hearing for Ticketmaster …. Senators in Washington are not "shaking off" the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco from last November. University of Illinois not...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
nrgmediadixon.com
AP- Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings 1/18/2023
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 19. Belleville East 11. Proviso East 7. Geneva 7. Libertyville 5. New Trier 5. Wheaton Warrenville South 4. Yorkville 3. Oswego East 2. O’Fallon 1. Bolingbrook 1.
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
