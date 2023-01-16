ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee

A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
GEORGIA STATE
GOP House exemplifies how power corrupts

So, Kevin McCarthy was virtually willing to sacrifice his first born to become Speaker of the House. He endured a historic 14 failed election bids before finally selling his soul to MAGA and insurrection Republicans for a 15th round win. While the disarray was an international embarrassment for the GOP,...
How conservatives have weaponized Martin Luther King’s words on race over the years

Rep. Chip Royof Texas is just the latest conservative lawmaker to misuse the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to judge a person on character and not race. In the protracted battle to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, Roy, a Republican, nominated a Black man, Byron Donalds, a two-term representative from Florida who had little chance of winning the seat. Considered a rising star in the GOP, Donalds has opposed the very things that King fought for and ultimately was assassinated for – nonviolent demonstrations and voting rights protections.
TEXAS STATE
Black leadership network gives congressional testimony on energy and race

Today Donna Jackson, the Director of Membership Development for Project 21 – the black leadership network of the National Center for Public Policy Research – will deliver remarks to members of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce highlighting the devastating effects the push to green energy is having on minority, and especially black, communities.
