Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
buildingindiana.com
Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals
Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant
Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149 will receive a $150,000 grant from the state of Illinois in a supplemental budget recently approved by Illinois lawmakers, and its top elected official is offering a public “thank you” to a key state legislator who secured the funding.
A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors
ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
goportageindians.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Gary West Side Leadership Academy 42 – 29
The JV team saw everyone score in their win against West Side Wednesday night! A total team effort on offense and defense got the job done to push the teams record to 12-6 on the season. Presley Wellestat led the team in scoring with 10 points and Jocelyn Martinez added 9 points.
Medstar Laboratories, Inc. expands Golden Diners senior program to West Side
With a mission to give back to the community, Medstar Laboratory, Inc. president Neal Patel and his brother, chief operating officer Raj Patel, announced on January 10th their company has launched a pilot program to expand their gourmet sit-down meals to 125 low-income seniors in two of the Habilitative Systems, Inc. buildings on the West Side of Chicago.
Lopez backs Dr. Wilson for mayor based on shared values
Having once thrown his hat into the crowded mayoral ring, Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) on Wednesday, January 4, endorsed Dr. Willie Wilson for mayor, because of his outreach to various ethnic communities and his consistent record of helping people in need. Lopez said he and Dr. Wilson have forged a...
Troubled Kenwood Apartment Building Repairs Stalled Yet Again As Landlord Violates Agreement
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment tower again violated an agreement that allowed the company to maintain control of the property, causing court-ordered repair work to stall for the third time in recent months. Despite that — and against residents’ wishes — owner Apex Chicago...
UChicago Medicine, AdventHealth launch new joint venture to expand health services in western suburbs
The University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth have closed on a transaction to form a joint venture called UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, which will combine the expertise and resources of both organizations to bring academic medicine to the western suburbs. The two organizations announced a definitive agreement to affiliate in September...
Kenwood upset No. 1 Simeon 46-43 on the road
The Kenwood Broncos upset the No. 1 ranked Simeon Wolverines 46-43, on Tuesday, January 10, on the road. The Broncos were led by guard Dai Dai Ames, who scored a team-high 20 points in the victory. The win by the Broncos was the first over Simeon in school history. The...
hometownnewsnow.com
Crowded Field in Race for Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - There’s no shortage of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for mayor in Michigan City. Angie Nelson Deuitch and Michael Mack, who are both members of the city council, have entered the race along with La Porte County County Mark Yagelski and former city councilman Johnny Stimley.
abc57.com
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
Early voting in Downtown Chicago to start Thursday, January 26th
Early voting in Downtown Chicago for the February 28, 2023 Municipal Election will start at two vote centers – the Voter Supersite at 191 N. Clark and Board Offices at 69 W. Washington, 6th Floor – on Thursday, January 26th. From January 26 through February 28. Supersite –...
$5K reward issued after double-homicide of 2 Northwest Indiana women
HOBART, Ind. — Authorities issued a reward and are hoping for tips following a double-homicide of two Northwest Indiana women last November. Back on Nov. 4, Hobart police responded to a home in the 400 block of Ruta Drive on a well-being check. Officers made entry and “made a...
6th Ward aldermanic candidate Patrick Brutus hosts initial community listening session
Ten community activists and political hopefuls gathered at Chicago Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church the afternoon of Monday, January 2, hosting the first of a series of community hearings about problems, needs, and solutions for Chicago’s 6th Ward. With current 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot for...
GARD files reports detailing shortcomings of Fulcrum process with the court
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Gary Advocates for Responsible Development (GARD) filed a list of technical analyses, surveys, and reports with the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication. The reports demonstrate that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) failed to do the research that would ensure they were protecting public health and the environment when they approved an air permit for Fulcrum’s Centerpoint plant in Gary.
Commissioners elect leadership to guide MWRD for 2 years
The nine-member Board of Commissioners for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) has elected three officers to two-year terms of leadership. President Kari K. Steele was re-elected president for a third term and Vice President Kimberly Du Buclet was elected for a first time as vice president. Chairman of Finance Marcelino Garcia was elected by his peers for a second term.
wybeaconnews.org
An Extra $391 For You
You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
Learning loss due to COVID not as drastic as some predicted
For decades, research and anecdotal information have confirmed students in the United States experience a “learning loss” between the time school ends for summer vacation and the reopening of school in the fall. When we delve deeper into the research, we learn the loss is exacerbated in African American communities.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Faith leaders, elected officials gather for Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration
Hammond-area faith leaders and elected officials noted the work still left to be done to achieve Martin Luther King's dream. "Who would've thought that in 2023, brothers and sisters, we'd still be talking about an attempted overthrow of the United States government that happened two years ago?" Pastor Regan Robinson of St. John Baptist Church in Gary asked during Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday. "How did we get here? Nobody is supposed to be here. Who would've thought that in 2023, we'd have to remind white and Black folk that Black lives do matter?"
newcity.com
A Moment of Grace: A Review of Otis Moss III’s “Dancing in the Darkness”
The Reverend Otis Moss III’s book “Dancing in the Darkness” gets its title from a moment of grace during a scary time in the author’s life. Moss is senior pastor of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The church received hundreds of death threats when one of its parishioners, then-Senator Barack Obama, was running for president in 2008. Before one service, parishioners were met by members of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, who were carrying their hateful signs. As many as forty news trucks lined the street.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3