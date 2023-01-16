Hammond-area faith leaders and elected officials noted the work still left to be done to achieve Martin Luther King's dream. "Who would've thought that in 2023, brothers and sisters, we'd still be talking about an attempted overthrow of the United States government that happened two years ago?" Pastor Regan Robinson of St. John Baptist Church in Gary asked during Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday. "How did we get here? Nobody is supposed to be here. Who would've thought that in 2023, we'd have to remind white and Black folk that Black lives do matter?"

HAMMOND, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO