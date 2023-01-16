ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

buildingindiana.com

Attorney Inducted into National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals

Gary-based Tolbert & Tolbert LLC is pleased to announce that Atty. Michael E. Tolbert has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals (NADN). The membership of this professional association consists of Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals distinguished by their hands-on experience in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution.
GARY, IN
thesouthlandjournal.com

Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant

Dolton 149 Receives $150,000 State Grant (Calumet City, IL) – South suburban Dolton School District 149 will receive a $150,000 grant from the state of Illinois in a supplemental budget recently approved by Illinois lawmakers, and its top elected official is offering a public “thank you” to a key state legislator who secured the funding.
DOLTON, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

UChicago Medicine, AdventHealth launch new joint venture to expand health services in western suburbs

The University of Chicago Medicine and AdventHealth have closed on a transaction to form a joint venture called UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, which will combine the expertise and resources of both organizations to bring academic medicine to the western suburbs. The two organizations announced a definitive agreement to affiliate in September...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Crowded Field in Race for Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - There’s no shortage of Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for mayor in Michigan City. Angie Nelson Deuitch and Michael Mack, who are both members of the city council, have entered the race along with La Porte County County Mark Yagelski and former city councilman Johnny Stimley.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

New bus company extends service to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

GARD files reports detailing shortcomings of Fulcrum process with the court

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Gary Advocates for Responsible Development (GARD) filed a list of technical analyses, surveys, and reports with the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication. The reports demonstrate that the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) failed to do the research that would ensure they were protecting public health and the environment when they approved an air permit for Fulcrum’s Centerpoint plant in Gary.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Commissioners elect leadership to guide MWRD for 2 years

The nine-member Board of Commissioners for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) has elected three officers to two-year terms of leadership. President Kari K. Steele was re-elected president for a third term and Vice President Kimberly Du Buclet was elected for a first time as vice president. Chairman of Finance Marcelino Garcia was elected by his peers for a second term.
CHICAGO, IL
wybeaconnews.org

An Extra $391 For You

You probably have hundreds of dollars that you don’t even know about. Some of you received a food-benefit debit card in the mail last month and you shouldn’t throw it away. Students who are enrolled in Chicago Public Schools were supposed to receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) cards with...
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Faith leaders, elected officials gather for Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration

Hammond-area faith leaders and elected officials noted the work still left to be done to achieve Martin Luther King's dream. "Who would've thought that in 2023, brothers and sisters, we'd still be talking about an attempted overthrow of the United States government that happened two years ago?" Pastor Regan Robinson of St. John Baptist Church in Gary asked during Hammond's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration Monday. "How did we get here? Nobody is supposed to be here. Who would've thought that in 2023, we'd have to remind white and Black folk that Black lives do matter?"
HAMMOND, IN
newcity.com

A Moment of Grace: A Review of Otis Moss III’s “Dancing in the Darkness”

The Reverend Otis Moss III’s book “Dancing in the Darkness” gets its title from a moment of grace during a scary time in the author’s life. Moss is senior pastor of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The church received hundreds of death threats when one of its parishioners, then-Senator Barack Obama, was running for president in 2008. Before one service, parishioners were met by members of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, who were carrying their hateful signs. As many as forty news trucks lined the street.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

