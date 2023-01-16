ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

theashlandchronicle.com

Oregon-based media group will start up newspaper in Medford, Ashland – OPB

There will be a new news outlet in Medford starting in February. On Friday, Oregon-based EO Media Group announced it will open a news outlet that serves Medford and Ashland after the closure of the Mail Tribune. EO Media Group has 15 publications around the Pacific Northwest, including the Bend...
MEDFORD, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Working Towards Zero Waste in the Rogue Valley

Local “Lend Me a Plate” group seeks volunteers. A few years back, a number of master recyclers came together in a group called Southern Oregon Master Recyclers in Action. Their mission is simply to promote projects that support the concept of Zero Waste. One of their first projects is called Lend Me A Plate.
theashlandchronicle.com

Ashland Police: Fuel Theft Causes Fire

On Saturday, January 14, 2023 at approximately 2:40 a.m. officers from the Ashland Police Department and members of Ashland Fire & Rescue responded to 60 Shamrock Lane for a report of a fire. This location is a fueling station that serves commercial vehicles. After the fire was extinguished, APD, in...
ASHLAND, OR

