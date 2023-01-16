The Erie County community of North East is best known for its grapes. But, it's also the birthplace of a talented entertainer from years gone by. His name is Ish Kabibble. The late Ish Kabibble was truly a household name in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. He was a cornet player and vocalist for the popular Kay Kyser Orchestra. He appeared in movies. He had a deadpan comedy routine that he performed on radio and television. The North East Arts Council believes it is about time to honor their native son.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO