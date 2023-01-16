Read full article on original website
2023 Winter Program Schedule Announced for Erie's Jefferson Educational Society
The Jefferson Educational Society has released its schedule for the 2023 winter term programming season. Brookings Institution senior fellow Mark Muro and his colleague Robert Maxim will kick of the winter season by discussing state-level policy recommendations for Pennsylvania's innovation sector. Muro provided counsel to the transition team of Pennsylvania's...
Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School to Close June 30th
In a unanimous vote, the board of Erie's Public Schools voted to forfeit Erie Rise Leadership Academy's charter, which would force the school to close by June 30th. The charter school narrowly avoided a shutdown three years ago after agreeing to improvement benchmarks, in return for the district granting its charter.
Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
Erie Locals Travel to DC for March for Life Event
WASHINGTON, D.C. - People from coast to coast traveled to our nation’s capital for the March for Life event. It’s one of the largest anti-abortion events. We caught up with some locals who made the trip down to DC. The national mall was crowded with people attending the...
Erie Rise Parents, Administrators React to Charter Revocation
PSSA Fallout continues after the Erie School Board revoked the Charter of Erie Rise Youth Leadership Academy Charter School. In making the decision, board members cited declining state test scores, saying not only did the charter school not live up to a 2019 deal promising to raise scores, it actually reported lower scores than three years ago.
The Little Free Pop-up Pantry in Downtown Erie
The Little Free Pantry aims to offer a way for neighbors to meet the needs of the community and combat food insecurity. The LFP encourages everyone to take what you need and leave what you can. Raegin Peck is the admin of The Little Free Pantry Facebook group. She has...
Second Harvest Food Bank to Hold Express Produce Distribution in Warren
In an effort to get food into the hands of needy families, Second Harvest Food Bank is holding an express produce distribution in Warren. Erie News Now teams up with Second Harvest for our food drive every November. Now, Second Harvest's holding a produce express distribution, it starts at 2...
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis Shares State of the County Remarks
The State of the County Insider program hosted by Lisa Adams begins with prepared remarks from County Executive Brenton Davis. He touches on his early move to lift COVID mask mandates and start test to treat facilities. The in the Q&A portion of the show we dig into why he...
ErieBank Sports Park Provides Fitness Opportunities for All Ages: Community Gem
There's a place in Erie county that is bringing people together to play hockey, learn to skate, and promote physical fitness. It's the Erie Bank Sports Park on Oliver Road in Summit Township. "We're here for open skate drop in hockey, hockey practice hockey games, we're here a lot," said...
Kellar's Magic & Comedy Club to Reopen Next Month
Kellar's Magic & Comedy Club has been closed for months, but Kellar's owner Bobby Borgia has plans to reopen the club next month. Before Houdini, there was Kellar, a magician from Erie who author L. Frank Baum based his character "The Wizard of Oz" on. Kellar's story ispired Borgia to...
A Tribute to Ish Kabibble
The Erie County community of North East is best known for its grapes. But, it's also the birthplace of a talented entertainer from years gone by. His name is Ish Kabibble. The late Ish Kabibble was truly a household name in the 1930s, 40s, and 50s. He was a cornet player and vocalist for the popular Kay Kyser Orchestra. He appeared in movies. He had a deadpan comedy routine that he performed on radio and television. The North East Arts Council believes it is about time to honor their native son.
City of Erie Invites Public to Provide Feedback on Greengarden Boulevard & French Street Bikeway Projects
The City of Erie and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to provide feedback on projects to create new bikeways along Greengarden Boulevard & French Street. The purpose of these projects is to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety by creating dedicated bikeways along two north-south corridors.
Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
Chautuqua Lake District, Possible Taxation Plans, Scraped
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — The advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health has voted not to form a Lake District and subsequent tax to fund solutions to improve the lake’s sustainability. On Thursday evening, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation...
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown resident with an active bench warrant was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday evening. Silk Spencer, 35, was located when Jamestown Police Department responded to a suspicious situation complaint on Jamestown’s south side. At that time, Spencer was found...
Restaurant Owners and Customers Excited for Erie Restaurant Week's Return
Erie Restaurant Week returns for the third year; with 38 local restaurants, bars, and breweries participating in the event. Both business owners, and customers are excited for the event's return. "[I'm] excited to get to know new costumers, new people, and [for] people to hear about us," said Dina Csir,...
Electrical Engineers Identify Cause Of Jamestown Area Power Outage
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Electrical engineers have identified what caused a Jamestown area wide power outage on Thursday morning. The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities says a problem with circuits tripping at the Dow Street Substation is to blame. A widespread electric outage lasted around a half-hour,...
City of Erie Police Department Launches New Juvenile Crime Unit
The new year has brought new changes to the City of Erie Police Department, specifically as a Juvenile Crime Unit. A new Juvenile Crime Unit hit the streets of Erie this month. Funded by American Rescue Plan money from COVID, the unit has four Erie City police detectives dedicated to...
Jury Convicts Man of Voluntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting Outside Erie Store
A jury has convicted a man on all charges including voluntary manslaughter for a fatal shooting outside a convenience store in the City of Erie in 2020. Kyontia Blanks, 26, was also found guilty of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension.
371 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Early January in Erie County
A total of 371 COVID-19 cases were reported in Erie County from Jan. 1 to 15, according to Erie County Health Department. The daily average for this period was 25 cases. Health department officials said this is not a definitive indicator of actual number of cases in Erie County because the numbers only reflect reported cases.
