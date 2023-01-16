ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes up for FedEx Air Player of the Year

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is one of the three players up for FedEx Air Player of the Year. He’ll square off with Bills QB Josh Allen and Bengals QB Joe Burrow for the honor.

Via the NFL:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (a career-high 5,250) and touchdown passes (41) while ranking second in rating with 105.2. He had 10 games with at least 300 yards, the most by a player in a single season since 2020. This marks his second-career season with at least 5,000 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes (2018), joining Drew Brees (2011-12) as the only players ever with two seasons of 5,000 passing yards and 40 touchdown passes.”

During the 2022 NFL regular season, the weekly FedEx Air & Ground players each had $2,000 donations made on their behalf to HBCU need-based scholarship funds via the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. FedEx will now donate $20,000 to the HBCU of the FedEx Air Player of the Year’s choosing, also supporting need-based scholarship funds.

Fans can cast their vote for Mahomes through February 9 at 12:00 a.m. ET at nfl.com/fedex, the Twitter poll linked at the top of the page, or via the NFL Mobile App.

