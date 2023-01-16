Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This Little New Jersey Town Voted The Most Enchanting In The State
With winter really starting to set in, you may be thinking it's time for a little getaway, and fortunately for us New Jersey is filled with amazing enchanting towns, but recently one town was voted the most enchanting town in the entire state. New Jersey loves its small, quaint, and...
Legendary DJ “The Geater with the Heater” Jerry Blavat Dies at 82
It is so ironic that today "National Disc Jockey Day" we say goodbye to a legendary DJ that many in our area grew up listening to for decades. We learned today that legendary disc jockey Jerry Blavat has passed. He was known as "the Geator with the Heater" and the...
Football Fans! It’s Playoff Time and We Have the Best Sports Bars in New Jersey
It is that time of year, football playoff season and two of our local NFL teams are still in it and will collide this weekend in Philadelphia. The Giants are coming off a huge win in Minnesota as they upset the favored Vikings and now head down the New Jersey Turnpike to battle the Philadelphia Eagles.
A Delicious New “Twisted” Restaurant is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
This place looks delicious and you might have tasted it before. It is a food truck that you might have seen at different festivals around New Jersey. I know I have grabbed a twisted steak from this food truck and it was so delicious. The co-founders of Twisted Steaks say:
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
playnj.com
Atlantic City Casinos
capping a year equally as remarkable for retail casino revenue. According to data from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the city’s nine casinos generated $215.6 million in gross gaming revenue (GGR), marking their strongest December in 10 years. Yearly GGR totaled $2.79 billion, up 9% from...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Is Launching An All New Branding
MEET AC had been the name of the sales and marketing force that directly supports the Atlantic City Convention Center. It was confusing and did not transfer into proper brand awareness, etc. Effective today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, that is all set to change. “MEET AC” is no more.
New Jersey’s Oldest Hotel Is One Of The Oldest In America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ, Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
This tiny NJ town you’ve never heard of has must-see attractions
Newfield, New Jersey: the town that’s so small, you've probably never heard of it. But don't let its size fool you. There's plenty of charm and character packed into this little slice of heaven. Newfield is a borough in Gloucester County with 1,774 residents. As an illustration of how...
Low-flying helicopter spotted in Toms River, What’s that all about?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A low-flying helicopter has been spotted and reported flying around the Toms River area today, leading to residents asking what is going on here. The low-flying helicopter is owned by Chesapeake Bay Helicopters, but what is it doing in Toms River? It turns out the helicopter was hired as a contractor for Jersey Central Power and Light, but why is it flying so low? According to the company, starting today the helicopter will be performing comprehensive visual inspections of high-voltage power transmission lines around Toms River. The entire process will take around six weeks. “A comprehensive The post Low-flying helicopter spotted in Toms River, What’s that all about? appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ back to jail after asking for dogs back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
phillyvoice.com
Atlantic City restaurant to serve cheeseburger inspired by 'The Menu'
By the end of horror-comedy "The Menu," a character, bloodied by the film's events, takes a huge bite out of a burger. Without giving away spoilers, of all the intricate dishes in the movie, this All-American snack is the one that viewers seemed to crave most. Visitors to the Jersey...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
Campbell’s is bringing jobs back to New Jersey
Camden’s Campbell Soup Co. announced plans to consolidate its Snacks offices in Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. into its headquarters in Camden. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities to drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development, as well as to accommodate more than 1,600 employees that will now be located on its renovated campus.
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Environmentalists say Jersey Shore whale deaths not caused by offshore wind program
Environmentalists gathered in Atlantic City on Tuesday to dispel what they say are some myths about potential links between recent whale deaths and the state’s offshore wind program.
Child Finds Purse, Gives It To Toms River Police
TOMS RIVER – You’ve probably seen it in a dozen TV shows: a kid finds a wallet or a purse and debates what to do with it. They know they can use the money to buy something they really want, but that little voice inside them says to do the right thing.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
