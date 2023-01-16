TOMS RIVER, NJ – A low-flying helicopter has been spotted and reported flying around the Toms River area today, leading to residents asking what is going on here. The low-flying helicopter is owned by Chesapeake Bay Helicopters, but what is it doing in Toms River? It turns out the helicopter was hired as a contractor for Jersey Central Power and Light, but why is it flying so low? According to the company, starting today the helicopter will be performing comprehensive visual inspections of high-voltage power transmission lines around Toms River. The entire process will take around six weeks. “A comprehensive The post Low-flying helicopter spotted in Toms River, What’s that all about? appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO