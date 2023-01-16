Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Inside the Magic
“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror
In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
Disney World Drops a Key Fee That Park Visitors Hated Paying
The theme park giant has made a lot of changes Disney World visitors do not like, but now it's listening to them in two key areas.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone
Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
cruisefever.net
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
Heiress Abigail Disney calls private jets ‘cancer’ and says she sometimes flies business class
Walt Disney’s grandniece wants rich people to quit flying their private jets, and buy a comfy business class ticket instead.
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Affordable condo on a cruise ship allows you to permanently live and sail the globe
MS The World in 2010Photo byVirtualSteve; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Recently, an employee of Meta bought a 12 year lease for a condo on a cruise ship for $300,000. Austin Wells, a 28 year old employee of Meta has not yet embarked on his voyage at sea but plans to set sail with the MV Narrative.
Inside the Magic
Disney Takes Action After Guest Tries to Steal Iconic Splash Mountain Item
Although there are plenty of things happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, few things have been more talked about than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes Major Dining Change
Food plays a major role on a cruise and cruise lines have to balance a lot of different concerns when setting their menus. Passengers want a lot of choices, for example, but cruise lines don't want to waste money on items that a few people like, that aren't popular overall.
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
The Time Traveler From 2714 Offers His Predictions For 2023!
It’s the end of the year as we know it, and, so far, we feel fine. The Time Traveler from 2714 is back on TikTok, and is back making predictions for the new year. And, despite his track record being dubious, it hasn’t stopped me, and many others, from being amused and intrigued by his b*llshit posts.
