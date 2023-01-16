Read full article on original website
Related
To Combat Suicide Crisis, All Minnesota Veterans Can Get Immediate Help For Free
A very important policy rolled out earlier this week and it hasn't nearly gotten the attention that it needs. Every year thousands of our veterans die by suicide. In 2020 alone 6,146 veterans across the country died by suicde. That averaged to 16.8 a day. In Minnesota, 100 veterans died...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Is Porch Piracy A Felony In Minnesota?
We all have either been a victim of a "porch pirate" or we at least know someone that has. What happens when a porch pirate is caught? What kind of punishment does a convicted porch pirate receive?. It used to be just a misdemeanor in most states in the U.S....
WHAT? This Minnesota Building Considered One of the Ugliest
Ugly or beautiful... that is in the eye of the beholder as they say. And what do you, as an average person, consider to be ugly?. According to this poll that was taken by Buildworld through Twitter (so take that with a grain of salt) says that a very prominent building in Minnesota is one of the ugliest. It's US Bank Stadium. Oh c'mon! It's also considered as one of the nicest stadiums as far as the inside facility. So, this is kind of a contradiction. I guess they are really just looking at the outside of the building, which is designed to look like a Viking Ship.
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
Inside One Of Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Homes For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
Is It Illegal To Tailgate Drivers in Minnesota?
On my way to work today, I noticed that everyone was driving faster than normal. I’m always someone who drives 5-7 over the speed limit, but today I was going 10 over, and so many cars were still tailgating me!. I was thinking about it all day and I...
Winter Storm Leads to Over a Dozen Crashes in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and slick travel conditions to Rochester this week. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of snow in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon. Many areas across Rochester picked up at least 6 inches of new snow. The...
New Minnesotan Asking For Help with a Rude Neighbor. Got Good Advice?
Here in Minnesota we pride ourselves on being "Minnesota Nice". But if we are being honest, we are so very often passive aggressive jerks. However, we don't ever want to admit to it, and I swear it has gotten worse since COVID became a thing. Unfortunately thought rudeness is a part of life and one way we experienced that is with our neighbors.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Does Your ‘Minnesota Nice’ Extend To Uncleared Driveways?
My son splits his time between preschool and grandma's house when mom and dad are at work. Yesterday was a grandma's day, so I went to pick him up in the middle of the snowfall during the afternoon. When I arrived I noticed that the driveway hadn't been cleared yet,...
Minnesota DNR Needs To Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
It may be winter in the Northland, but now is actually the perfect time to make summer plans with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. They have the perfect way to not only get outside this summer but to get paid doing it and the application deadline is fast approaching.
Minnesota Church Heavily Damaged by Fire
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a 75-year-old church in East St. Paul last night. The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the Eastside Seventh Day Adventist church in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood around 9 PM and had to force entry into the building because no one was inside. Reports indicate the interior of the church was gutted by the flames and the church steeple partially collapsed.
Minnesota House Passes Abortion Rights Bill, Sends to Senate
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network)- The Minnesota House on a vote of 69-to-65 Thursday night passed a bill to put abortion rights into state law, sending the measure to the Senate for a final vote. House Democratic Majority Leader Jamie Long says nearly 70 percent of Minnesotans responded in...
Watch Scary MnDOT Traffic Cam Videos from Thursday’s Snowstorm
That winter storm that blanketed Minnesota with between six to 10 inches of snow earlier this week also caused spinouts and crashes on our roads and highways, some of which were captured on traffic cam videos. Our latest bout with Old Man Winter caused not only plow drivers to be...
Walz Proposal Boosts Education & Childcare Funding by $12 Billion
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network) - Governor Tim Walz has proposed using $12 billion, or about two-thirds of the state's budget surplus, to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids." At a Spanish immersion school in Saint Paul today (Tues), the governor said "we'll tackle and...
Airline Just Added Direct Flights From Minnesota To Grand Cayman
If the cold and snowy winter we've been experiencing here in Minnesota has you longing for a warm-weather getaway, there's a new direct flight that will take you to the amazing Grand Cayman Islands!. If you're looking to get away this winter or spring, there are a lot of tropical...
4 Magical Frozen Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin This Winter
Winter may be cold, but it doesn't have to be boring! To avoid cabin fever setting in this winter, grab your warmest cold-weather gear and go on an outdoor adventure at some of these breathtaking spots in Wisconsin!. Best Winter Fun in Wisconsin. If ice and snow are your things,...
See What Minnesota's License Plate Looked Like The Year You Were Born
Nothing beats a nostalgia trip. It's always fun to see how things looked the year you were born and how much they've changed throughout the years. Minnesota's license plates have certainly gone through many evolutions. The first "license plate" was actually a rectangular black leather automobile license tag with a brass number '1' on the center front. It was issued by the State Boiler Inspector in the State of Minnesota in 1903.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0