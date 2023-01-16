ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Is Porch Piracy A Felony In Minnesota?

We all have either been a victim of a "porch pirate" or we at least know someone that has. What happens when a porch pirate is caught? What kind of punishment does a convicted porch pirate receive?. It used to be just a misdemeanor in most states in the U.S....
WHAT? This Minnesota Building Considered One of the Ugliest

Ugly or beautiful... that is in the eye of the beholder as they say. And what do you, as an average person, consider to be ugly?. According to this poll that was taken by Buildworld through Twitter (so take that with a grain of salt) says that a very prominent building in Minnesota is one of the ugliest. It's US Bank Stadium. Oh c'mon! It's also considered as one of the nicest stadiums as far as the inside facility. So, this is kind of a contradiction. I guess they are really just looking at the outside of the building, which is designed to look like a Viking Ship.
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You

There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
Winter Storm Leads to Over a Dozen Crashes in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A major winter storm brought heavy snowfall and slick travel conditions to Rochester this week. The National Weather Service received a report of 8 inches of snow in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon. Many areas across Rochester picked up at least 6 inches of new snow. The...
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Minnesota Church Heavily Damaged by Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a 75-year-old church in East St. Paul last night. The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the Eastside Seventh Day Adventist church in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood around 9 PM and had to force entry into the building because no one was inside. Reports indicate the interior of the church was gutted by the flames and the church steeple partially collapsed.
See What Minnesota's License Plate Looked Like The Year You Were Born

Nothing beats a nostalgia trip. It's always fun to see how things looked the year you were born and how much they've changed throughout the years. Minnesota's license plates have certainly gone through many evolutions. The first "license plate" was actually a rectangular black leather automobile license tag with a brass number '1' on the center front. It was issued by the State Boiler Inspector in the State of Minnesota in 1903.
