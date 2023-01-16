ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 More Suspects Nabbed In Starr County New Year’s Day Shooting

Authorities have tracked down and arrested two more suspects in connection with a shooting at a New Year’s party in Starr County. Starr County sheriff’s investigators and Houston police coordinated to arrest the pair in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The two men, 38-year-old Heliberto Clarke and 34-year-old...
Harris County DA, State Senator Introduce Murder Trial Bill

Houston-area officials are looking to shorten the wait time for murder trials in Texas. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and State Senator John Whitmire held a press conference Friday morning announcing Senate Bill 402, which would prioritize murder cases in courtrooms across the state. Ogg said the legislation would...
