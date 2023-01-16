Read full article on original website
Investigation Underway Into Texas Guard Soldier’s Shooting Of A Migrant
A Texas National Guard soldier is under investigation following an incident in which he shot and wounded an undocumented immigrant in an area west of McAllen. The Army Times and Texas Tribune reported the incident after obtaining an internal Texas Military Department document. The report says the soldier, who is...
One Dead, Trooper Injured In Shooting At New GA Training Grounds
One person is dead and a Georgia state trooper is injured after shots were fired at the site of a new under-construction law enforcement training center dubbed “Cop City.”. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the incident happened Wednesday morning as troopers were clearing the grounds in a wooded area near Atlanta. The bureau director says a man in the woods shot a state trooper without warning, and troopers returned fire, killing the gunman.
Alec Baldwin Charged In Deadly Shooting On “Rust” Film Set
Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly 2021 shooting on the film set of “Rust” in New Mexico. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed when Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is also facing the same charges as Baldwin.
Texas Out Of Money To Build More Sections Of Border Wall
The Texas Facilities Commission says it won’t be awarding any new contracts to build sections of border wall until state lawmakers give them more money. The commission awarded a 137-million-dollar contract yesterday to build more than six miles of border wall near Laredo. It’s the fifth contract awarded by the commission since Governor Abbott announced that the state would build more sections of border wall after construction was halted by the Biden Administration.
State Senate Bill Would Bar Hostile Countries From Buying Texas Real Estate
A proposed bill in the state Senate would bar several nations from buying Texas real estate. Senate Bill 147 would prohibit the governments, citizens, and businesses of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea from becoming Texas landowners. A 2021 law already bars the same four nations from owning or operating...
December Rio Grande Valley Unemployment Numbers Mixed
There were mixed job numbers last month for the Rio Grande Valley. The December employment report from the Texas Workforce Commission shows a 4-tenths of a percent increase in the jobless rate in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 6-point-8 percent. It stayed the same in the Brownsville-Harlingen area at 5-point-7 percent.
Texas Unemployment Rate Drops To Pre-Pandemic Level
The State of Texas is reporting its lowest unemployment rate since before the pandemic. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the rate dropped to three-point-nine percent last month. Texas businesses added almost 30-thousand jobs in December, with more than 40-percent coming from education and health care. The state recorded the...
Biden Offers Support To Californians After Storms
President Biden is offering his support to the people of California after storms slammed parts of the state for weeks. During his trip to the Central Coast on Thursday, Biden said officials are cautiously optimistic that the worst of the storms is over. The series of atmospheric rivers brought heavy...
Abbott, Patrick Share Legislative Priorities As They Start Their Third Terms
Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick share legislative priorities in the latest session of the Texas Legislature. Abbott and Patrick were both inaugurated to their third terms on Tuesday at the Capitol. In their joint inaugural ceremony, they emphasized the state’s strong economy and promised to cut property...
PUC Approves Plan To Overhaul Texas Electricity Market
The Public Utility Commission is giving its approval to a plan for the potential overhaul of the Texas electricity market. Commissioners approved the plan 5-0 on Thursday. The plan aims to incentivize private investment in new power plants. The state Legislature will now consider the measure. Lawmakers may endorse the...
