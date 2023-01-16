The Texas Facilities Commission says it won’t be awarding any new contracts to build sections of border wall until state lawmakers give them more money. The commission awarded a 137-million-dollar contract yesterday to build more than six miles of border wall near Laredo. It’s the fifth contract awarded by the commission since Governor Abbott announced that the state would build more sections of border wall after construction was halted by the Biden Administration.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO