Wichita, KS

goshockers.com

Shockers, Pirates Set for Saturday Showdown

Wichita State (12-7, 2-4) vs. East Carolina (13-6, 4-2) Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 | 2:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena. Saturday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Shockers Snap Skid with Comeback Win vs. SMU

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but controlled the second half in route to a 73-65 win over SMU Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (12-7, 2-4) snapped a season-long four game losing streak with the win. Shamaryah...
goshockers.com

Comeback Falls Short at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wichita State's battle from behind came up short in the Shockers' 4-1 loss to Arkansas Friday on the road. "Tough match today. We had chances and didn't quite capitalize on those," head coach Darragh Glavin said. "We will get back to work and improve in a few areas, but I'm proud of our fight and the way we battled again today."
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

MBB Preview: at Memphis (Jan. 19)

WICHITA STATE (9-8, 2-3) at MEMPHIS (13-5, 3-2) Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 | 6 p.m. CT. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (GoShockers.com/Listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Bob Hull. Series: MEM leads 16-12 (11-3 in Memphis); Last: Feb. 27, 2022 in Memphis (MEM, 81-57) OPENING TIPS:. The Wichita State Shockers (9-8, 2-3...
MEMPHIS, TN
KWCH.com

Another snow chance headed for the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow and rain track through early this weekend

Today is our last mild day for the next week as two systems travel through the area over the coming days, bringing mostly snow and some rain. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect late Friday through Saturday night for portions of western and central Kansas. By...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Snow, rain for start of the weekend in Kansas

Our next system is in sight to the west and it will bring more wintry weather to the area this weekend. In the meantime, conditions today will be quiet with a light breeze and increasing clouds. After a cold start this morning, high temperatures will range from the 30s to...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS

