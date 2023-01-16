Read full article on original website
goshockers.com
Shockers, Pirates Set for Saturday Showdown
Wichita State (12-7, 2-4) vs. East Carolina (13-6, 4-2) Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 | 2:00 PM CT | Charles Koch Arena. Saturday's game can be heard online at GoShockers.com/Listen with Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his ninth season as the radio voice for Wichita State women's basketball. The game will also be televised on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
goshockers.com
Shockers Snap Skid with Comeback Win vs. SMU
WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but controlled the second half in route to a 73-65 win over SMU Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (12-7, 2-4) snapped a season-long four game losing streak with the win. Shamaryah...
goshockers.com
Comeback Falls Short at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wichita State's battle from behind came up short in the Shockers' 4-1 loss to Arkansas Friday on the road. "Tough match today. We had chances and didn't quite capitalize on those," head coach Darragh Glavin said. "We will get back to work and improve in a few areas, but I'm proud of our fight and the way we battled again today."
goshockers.com
MBB Preview: at Memphis (Jan. 19)
WICHITA STATE (9-8, 2-3) at MEMPHIS (13-5, 3-2) Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 | 6 p.m. CT. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (GoShockers.com/Listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Bob Hull. Series: MEM leads 16-12 (11-3 in Memphis); Last: Feb. 27, 2022 in Memphis (MEM, 81-57) OPENING TIPS:. The Wichita State Shockers (9-8, 2-3...
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow and rain track through early this weekend
Today is our last mild day for the next week as two systems travel through the area over the coming days, bringing mostly snow and some rain. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect late Friday through Saturday night for portions of western and central Kansas. By...
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
Defying a “gang list” label to find his voice and lend it to others
There is the life you are born to — and the life you create. Desmond Bryant-White is creating his chosen life through words: written words and spoken words, filling books and covering whiteboards. Words rising out of pain, struggle and injustice, uttered at poetry slams, press conferences and policy panels.
Flight to Wichita makes emergency landing in Texas
United Airlines Flight 4296 Houston to Wichita was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport after developing hydraulic issues.
KSN.com
Snow, rain for start of the weekend in Kansas
Our next system is in sight to the west and it will bring more wintry weather to the area this weekend. In the meantime, conditions today will be quiet with a light breeze and increasing clouds. After a cold start this morning, high temperatures will range from the 30s to...
Chances for rain and snow this weekend in Wichita
Steve and Ted get the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams. Another cold snap of winter is moving through… though not nearly as bad as December’s.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
Reno County least expensive gas in Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Friday numbers from AAA, Reno County is the least expensive county for gas in Kansas. "Most drivers probably noticed that prices at the pump have been on the rise over the last month or so," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "We're at $3.04 a gallon today on average in Kansas. The good news is, that's third cheapest in the nation. The bad news is that it's up about 14 cents in the past week and 26 cents from a month ago."
Weekend wintry weather on the way
More snow moves in over the weekend and the winter chill sticks around.
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Hunter Larkin mayor of Goddard again, flurry of changes follow
Hunter Larkin is the mayor of the City of Goddard, again.
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
Pedestrian killed in crash in east Wichita
A crash in east Wichita has left one person critically injured and unresponsive.
Man charged after stealing car in Wichita with girl inside, driving to Oklahoma
Benjamin Brady, 34, has been charged after stealing a car that had a little girl inside of it.
