Northwest Oregon Conference basketball roundup: Wilsonville, La Salle square off in clash of NWOC's top boys, girls teams

Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: West Linn faces its first loss, but remains the top team in Oregon
With just over a month remaining in the regular season, a few teams in Oregon’s Class 6A are appearing as true challengers to the state championship. But with so much time left, there’s always a chance for a team to step up and break into the fold.
wilsonvillespokesman.com
After brutal early schedule, Wilsonville girls basketball surges to perfect 5-0 start in Northwest Oregon Conference
The season may have gotten off to a slow start, but Wilsonville High School girls basketball has been on a roll the past few weeks. Behind 21 points from freshman Gabriella Moultrie, the Wildcats easily raced past Hillsboro 59-26 on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, to improve to 5-0 in Northwest Oregon Conference play. Grace Wilson added 12 points in the win, while Audrey Counts chipped in another 10 in support.
Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast
The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
wilsonvillespokesman.com
Hillsboro wrestling sweeps Wilsonville
The Hillsboro Spartans’ boys wrestling team did just enough on the home mat Wednesday night to hold off the shorthanded and upset-minded Wilsonville Wildcats. Hillsboro rode the strength of two pins, one win by major decision, one win by decision, and four wins by forfeit — yes, four forfeits — to a 43-33 Northwest Oregon Conference victory.
sfstandard.com
Backup Point Guard Leads De La Salle Past Nation’s Top Team
It was like something out of a movie. The smallest player in the gym hit shot after shot to lead his team to an upset of the top-ranked high school basketball team in the entire nation. That player was backup point guard Leo Ricketts, who scored a team-high 17 points...
Boys basketball: West Linn Lions ranked No. 1 in the nation
The West Linn Lions are the top-ranked team in the nation. USA Today placed the Lions at No. 1 in its current rankings for the week of Jan. 16. The Lions’ unexpected run to the title at the prestigious Les Schwab Invitational in December may have factored into the Lions being placed at the top of the rankings.
Sam Leavitt, West Linn quarterback and Michigan State signee, skyrockets up final On3 recruiting rankings
It has been a stellar senior year for West Linn (Oregon) quarterback Sam Leavitt. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal-caller led the Lions to a 6A state championship, dominating the field during a jaw-dropping playoff run. And as it turns out, that effort didn't go unnoticed. On Tuesday, On3 released ...
buildingthedam.com
Oregon State 2023 Schedule Released
Oregon State’s full football scheduled was released this morning on the Pac-12 network. Official Pac-12 times won’t be picked until fall. Take a look at the schedule below:. The BYE week is at a perfect time in Week 8 (mid-October). The schedule sets up well for Oregon State...
Ranking Oregon's 2023 football games from easiest to toughest
Wednesday morning brought the release of the Pac-12's conference schedules. The Ducks are set to play seven home games and five road games this season with four of those games away from Autzen Stadium taking place in conference play. The regular season slate will open with Portland State on Sept. 2 and close with another in-state school making a trip to Autzen on Nov. 24 when Oregon State rolls in.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts
During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
wilsonvillespokesman.com
City of West Linn, West Linn-Wilsonville School District have together spent more than $211K in Oppenlander battle
The city of West Linn and West Linn-Wilsonville School District spent a combined $211,656 in legal fees amid the ongoing fight over Oppenlander Fields. According to public records from the city of West Linn, the city paid just over $76,000 in legal fees related to the district’s Oppenlander lawsuit between March and November of 2022.
wilsonvillespokesman.com
Events listing: Check out Clackamas Community College exhibit and more
Former Wilsonville City Councilor and historian Charlotte Lehan will deliver a presentation on some of the most important moments in Wilsonville’s history during a lecture series at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 17 at the Wilsonville Public Library. Registration is not required.
Yahoo Sports
What's up with the building signs at Commercial Street and Vista Avenue in South Salem?
Description: The big blue and white Statesman Journal sign has come down at 340 Vista Ave. NE, but the newsroom continues operating from there. The newspaper relocated to the South Salem building in 2017 after vacating its longtime downtown location. The Statesman Journal signage joined the sign for the Modern...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Portland chef talks fried chicken, seasoning, upcoming cookbooks
Portland chef Anthony Brown, of Nacheaux, joined Everyday Northwest to share more on his new line of seasoning, upcoming cookbooks and a recipe for fried chicken.
Michael Lehrer, comedian and Second City alumni, dies at 44
Comedian and Second City alumnus Michael Lehrer died Tuesday after a long battle with ALS. He was 44.Context: Lehrer was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, and his health had since deteriorated. He was most recently bedridden with motor function difficulties.He moved from Austin, Texas, to Portland, Oregon, last week to voluntarily end his life under the Death with Dignity Act."My life led here no matter how I lived it," Michael recently posted. "It's simply bad luck."Driving the news: When news broke that Michael was voluntarily ending his life, tributes and memories poured in on social media, giving the beloved entertainer...
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
KVAL
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Midcentury Time Capsule on Nearly 7 Acres in Hillsboro
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a vintage midcentury-modern home in Hillsboro. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
dailyovation.com
Oregon’s McMinnville Wine Competition Celebrates 30 Years, Awards Coppola‘s Domain de Broglie takes Top Honors
Oregon’s McMinnville Wine Competition Celebrates 30 Years, Awards Coppola‘s Domain de Broglie takes Top Honors. The McMinnville Wine Classic Competition completed its 30th annual professional judging on Saturday January 7, 2023. All eight out-of-state judges arrived unfettered and ready to help elevate the competition. The wine competition has...
