Northwest Oregon Conference basketball roundup: Wilsonville, La Salle square off in clash of NWOC's top boys, girls teams

Comedian and Second City alumnus Michael Lehrer died Tuesday after a long battle with ALS. He was 44.Context: Lehrer was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, and his health had since deteriorated. He was most recently bedridden with motor function difficulties.He moved from Austin, Texas, to Portland, Oregon, last week to voluntarily end his life under the Death with Dignity Act."My life led here no matter how I lived it," Michael recently posted. "It's simply bad luck."Driving the news: When news broke that Michael was voluntarily ending his life, tributes and memories poured in on social media, giving the beloved entertainer...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO