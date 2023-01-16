Read full article on original website
Everything We Know About The Bachelors 2023 Finale
In what will be the shortest season of The Bachelor Australia to date, this year's instalment — called The Bachelors — will end after a three-week run. Despite it being short and sweet, the revamped version hasn't been without its fair share of drama and some new twists, such as three men handing out the roses and a brand new Queensland mansion.
Tash’s Return To The Bachelors Is A Reminder Of Reality TV’s Reliance On The Tired Villain Trope
While there have been many changes to The Bachelor Australia this year, its revamped 10th season called The Bachelors hasn't had a complete overhaul. Despite three times as many men looking for love and a brand new Bachelor mansion, the villain trope that reality TV is so famous for thriving on has sadly remained.
I Got ‘Candlelit Brunette’ Hair — & Wish I’d Done It Sooner
When it comes to my beauty routine, I'm always willing to switch things up. If a blush goes viral on TikTok, I'm not afraid to shelve my current one, and if a facialist tells me a new moisturizer should be on my radar, I'll pick it up immediately. But despite my willingness to stick any beauty concoction on my face, I've been very reluctant to change my hair. Until now, that is.
Yes, You Are Seeing Miffy Everywhere — Here’s Why
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. A familiar face from our childhood has made...
In 2023, I Am Cringe But I Am Free
Cringe. You know, that powerful, full-body phenomenon that can make you thrash in bed like a goldfish after a flashback to something embarrassing you said eight years ago. Or spasm involuntarily in the shower, recalling that you once performed a Shania Twain song in front of your entire school in a sheer top, no bra. Or feel genuine anguish remembering the time you zoned out in the middle of a gym class and when you came to, you were facing the opposite way to 20 other people. Cringe is a cruel and altogether unpreventable certainty of life. We just can’t stop awkward things happening. But in 2023, it’s time to reclaim the hold it has over our lives. Let me introduce you to your spokesperson: the cringe-free cow.
