ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

East Hartford murder suspect has died

Jan. 18—A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel "Bebe" Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
YAHOO!

Norwich man charged with manslaughter in overdose death

Jan. 20—NORWICH — Police arrested a city man on manslaughter and narcotics charges Thursday stemming from a Jan. 5, 2022 overdose death of the man's friend at an Oak Street home. Police charged Lionel J. Holland, 42, whose last address was 72 Boswell Ave., with second-degree manslaughter, sale...
NORWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy