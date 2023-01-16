Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Sundance Film Festival Review: Jonathan Majors Does All The Heavy Lifting In Bodybuilding Psycho-Drama
Magazine Dreams is a drama and second feature directed by Elijah Bynum, which stars Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, Taylor Paige, and Harrison Page The film opens with a beautiful shot of Killian Maddox (Majors) showing off his chiseled physique under an orange hue of lights as if he’s at a bodybuilding competition. This is overlaid with a voice over of him having a discussion with his therapist having a discussion about his erratic behavior after a stint in the hospital. Killian takes working out very seriously and takes steroids to achieve the perfect body. He seems to be on the ASD...
