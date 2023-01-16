ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue survives at Michigan State, 64-63

By CAMERON SULLIVAN Staff Reporter
 4 days ago
Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer high-fives junior center Zach Edey after Loyer scored a three-pointer in the 73-55 Nebraska win Friday night. Paul Ward | Asst. Photos Editor

In a back-and-forth game between Purdue and Michigan State, the Boilers heavily relied on Zach Edey. The junior center proved up for the challenge, finishing with 32 points, 17 rebounds and a last second layup for the win.

“It definitely feels good, Edey said. Everyone wants to hit the game winner. I'd be lying if I said otherwise,”

No. 3 Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) outlasted Michigan State (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) in the final 40 seconds of game time, exchanging points and timeouts, which lasted over 20 minutes.

Edey finished the first half with a double-double, going 7 of 16 from the field with 17 points and 10 rebounds. No other Boilermaker had made more than one field goal in the first half.

“He’s definitely a safety net for all of us, especially in late-game situations,” head coach Matt Painter said.

Early on in the first half, it was the Boilers leading the way. Purdue went on a 10-0 run for the first four minutes. The Spartans didn’t score for another minute and a half, by which time the team was 0 for its last 8.

It didn’t take long for Michigan State to take the lead in the second half. Right away, Joey Hauser scored on a layup, then A.J. Hoggard knocked down a 3-pointer after the Spartans were able to gain back possession, going up 30-27.

The Boilermakers had its own struggles to end the half. Purdue went 2 for its last 10 and didn’t have a field goal for the last 5:47 minutes of the half. During that time the Spartans were on a 14-3 run and cut the Boilers’ lead down to 27-25.

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer also showed out for the Boilers including a driving layup in which he finished through contact for the and-1 layup bringing it to a one point game late in the second half.

Loyer hit two free throws in the clutch, giving the Boilermakers a late 62-61 lead. Loyer finished with 17 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field and was 2 of 3 from the 3-point line.

“He’s very aggressive, he’s very sure of himself,” Painter said. “Can catch and shoot threes, shoot off the dribble, he can get to the basket, he's very deceiving when he handles the basketball. He does a good job of getting angles and being aggressive. He's not scared of the moment.”

Fellow freshman guard Braden Smith had an easy time finding an open Edey. They connected on multiple alley-oop dunks and other plays throughout the game. Smith picked up a total of six assists.

Tyson Walker caught fire for Michigan State. Walker scored 30 points while also going 4 of 9 from the 3-point line and hit a pull up jump shot with 11 seconds left to give the Spartans a 63-62 lead.

The final minute of the game took 21 real-time minutes to finish.

The Boilermakers will head to the Twin Cities on Thursday, to take on Minnesota for a second time this season at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

