Hubert Davis Wants Pete Nance to Be More Aggressive

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Hubert Davis met with Pete Nance on Wednesday in his office. It was a routine meeting (Davis encourages all his players to talk to him during the week), but the topic was the need for Nance to be more aggressive in order to tap into his potential and impact this North Carolina team.
How to Watch: NC State vs. UNC

After winning for the seventh times in eight games, NC State (15-4, 5-3 ACC) travels to rival UNC (13-6, 5-3 ACC) Saturday. It's the first of two regular-season meetings between the schools this season. Like the Wolfpack, North Carolina, winners in four of its last five games, is playing well.
Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils feeling 'hungry, angry'

Losing has to be unacceptable. That's the overriding message first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been expressing to the media the past few weeks as his Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) have lost three of their past six outings while falling out of the AP Top 25 and sliding to No. 9 in ...
List of every recruit holding Duke offer

No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
BY pays tribute to 1987-1988 state title winning team in special ceremony

The Bartlett Yancey community paid tribute last Friday evening to their 1987-88 basketball team, the only one in the high school's history to win a state title. Seven of that team's 11 players were on hand for the tribute, which took place between BY's girls and boys basketball games against Chatham Central.
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
Chapel Hill 2nd-grade teacher receives national honor

GLADSTONE — In Missouri, there are around 67,000 public school teachers. For Chapel Hill Elementary and its staff of around 50 educators and support members, one teacher out of that group may have received the surprise of her life on Thursday, Jan. 19. Second-grade teacher Vanessa Thomson stood with...
