RALEIGH, N.C. -- Saturday night will be the first matchup of the year between NC State and UNC, two teams that have a long history and rivalry against one another. While it may have seem lopsided coming into the year with the Tar Heels voted preseason No. 1 in the country, it's the Wolfpack that is riding a four-game winning streak and holds the better record overall.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO