The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of NC State’s Visit to UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters Friday afternoon as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels’ ACC basketball showdown Saturday against rival NC State (5 p.m., ACC Network). UNC (13-6 overall, 5-3 ACC) is coming off its 72-64 defeat...
Hubert Davis Wants Pete Nance to Be More Aggressive
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Hubert Davis met with Pete Nance on Wednesday in his office. It was a routine meeting (Davis encourages all his players to talk to him during the week), but the topic was the need for Nance to be more aggressive in order to tap into his potential and impact this North Carolina team.
How to Watch: NC State vs. UNC
After winning for the seventh times in eight games, NC State (15-4, 5-3 ACC) travels to rival UNC (13-6, 5-3 ACC) Saturday. It's the first of two regular-season meetings between the schools this season. Like the Wolfpack, North Carolina, winners in four of its last five games, is playing well.
Kevin Keatts ahead of NC State vs. UNC: 'I like the growth I've seen in this team'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Saturday night will be the first matchup of the year between NC State and UNC, two teams that have a long history and rivalry against one another. While it may have seem lopsided coming into the year with the Tar Heels voted preseason No. 1 in the country, it's the Wolfpack that is riding a four-game winning streak and holds the better record overall.
Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils feeling 'hungry, angry'
Losing has to be unacceptable. That's the overriding message first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been expressing to the media the past few weeks as his Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) have lost three of their past six outings while falling out of the AP Top 25 and sliding to No. 9 in ...
Preview: Duke (13-5, 4-3) will look to own the glass and contain Miami (15-3, 6-2)
Following a disappointing loss against Clemson in which Jon Scheyer acknowledged his team failed to take advantage of an opportunity for an important victory due to inexperience and poor execution, Duke Basketball returns to action Saturday with another chance for an important result against Miami. The Hurricanes come into Cameron...
Wake Forest Basketball vs. UVA preview
A season ago it was an Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia-fueled 13-0 second-half run that surged the Deacs late to a victory over Virginia and the much ballyhooed pack line.
FOX Sports
Duke and North Carolina headline Andy Katz's hottest college basketball conference races | CBB on FOX
Fox Sports' Andy Katz talks about the most competitive college basketball conference races left in the season including the ACC and the PAC 12. Katz breaks down the hottest races into a three tier rankings system.
List of every recruit holding Duke offer
No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
‘Very, very talented’: Hurricanes preparing to face Duke to begin three-game road swing
The No. 17 Hurricanes will be put to the test on the road for their next three games, beginning with a contest at Duke on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ESPN). Miami is 2-2 in conference road games while the league-wide winning percentage is 32.8 for away teams. Games at Florida State and Pittsburgh follow the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
247Sports
The N.C. A&T Athletic Department is nearing completion of the Aggie Athletics Capital Improvement Plan
North Carolina A&T announced plans to submit their Athletic Capital Improvement Program to the Board of Trustees during their introduction of new head football coach Vincent Brown. Athletic Director Earl Hilton stated during the press conference that the Athletics Department was close to the completion of the Capital Improvement plan...
NC Central adds four-star TE from the SEC
NC Central doesn't go into the transfer portal often, but it did dip in to find a former four-star tight end. The post NC Central adds four-star TE from the SEC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
caswellmessenger.com
BY pays tribute to 1987-1988 state title winning team in special ceremony
The Bartlett Yancey community paid tribute last Friday evening to their 1987-88 basketball team, the only one in the high school's history to win a state title. Seven of that team's 11 players were on hand for the tribute, which took place between BY's girls and boys basketball games against Chatham Central.
Greensboro, January 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Greensboro. The Northern Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on January 20, 2023, 15:00:00. The Bethany Community School basketball team will have a game with Triad Math and Science Academy on January 20, 2023, 13:00:00.
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
gladstonedispatch.com
Chapel Hill 2nd-grade teacher receives national honor
GLADSTONE — In Missouri, there are around 67,000 public school teachers. For Chapel Hill Elementary and its staff of around 50 educators and support members, one teacher out of that group may have received the surprise of her life on Thursday, Jan. 19. Second-grade teacher Vanessa Thomson stood with...
Davidson County woman wins $2 million after stop at Biscuitville in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
Indy Week
For a Durham Man, a Pardon of Innocence Is the Only Way He Can Escape His Past
Derrick Allen was wrongly convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a child and spent nearly 13 years in prison for the horrific crimes. And while it has been seven years since Allen was last behind bars, he’s still imprisoned by his past. Although Allen’s criminal record was expunged, he...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Another Broken Egg, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria, GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken
Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Reporter: Keely...
cbs17
Durham artist makes “Bull City Anthem” music video featuring police chief
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham artist created a music video about the City of Durham featuring city leaders. The artist, Hezter Boi, wrote the song “Bull City Anthem” about the city. The song and music video highlights Durham’s sports teams, restaurants, and others that help the city thrive.
247Sports
