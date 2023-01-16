ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys

Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
NME

Taylor Swift calls touring with Paramore “a dream come true”

Taylor Swift has looked ahead to her upcoming ‘Eras’ tour and called the opportunity to have. on the bill “a dream come true”. The singer-songwriter and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams have known each other since they were teenagers, growing up in the Nashville music scene. Swift...
ARIZONA STATE
NME

Che Lingo shares Queen-inspired ‘My Radio’ featuring Roger Taylor

Che Lingo has unveiled a new single, ‘My Radio’, featuring Queen‘s Roger Taylor – check it out below. The track takes inspiration from Queen’s hit ‘Radio Ga Ga’, reimagining the song through a contemporary hip-hop lens as a dedication to Lingo’s late grandmother.
NME

Now there’s a Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar

A Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar is opening in Chicago, Illinois to mark this year’s “(Anti) Valentine’s Season”. Between February 3 and 26, unlucky-in-love Swift fans will be able to visit the ‘Bad Blood’ pop-up establishment where they can ease their heartache with “cocktails, singing, and memory-making”.
CHICAGO, IL
NME

Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”

Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter earlier today (January 18), writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.
NME

Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig

Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
COLORADO STATE
NME

Noel Gallagher left “gobsmacked” after girl asks him what he does for a living

Noel Gallagher has said he was left “gobsmacked” recently after a girl asked him what he does for a living. The former Oasis singer-songwriter appeared on Absolute Radio yesterday (January 17) upon announcing the fourth High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’ and sharing a new single, ‘Easy Now’.
NME

boygenius release three new singles and announce new album

Boygenius have announced their return with three new singles and news of the first full length project from the band. The upcoming album, titled ‘the record’, is due out on March 31 Polydor / Interscope Records and is available to pre-order here. The album’s first three singles ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’ can be streamed below.
NME

Watch The xx’s Romy mash up Harry Styles and Stormzy in the Live Lounge

Romy delivered a mash up of Stormzy, Harry Styles and more during her appearance in the Live Lounge yesterday (January 17) – check out the video below. The co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx performed a two-track solo session for BBC Radio 1, kicking off with her trance-inspired Fred Again.. collaboration ‘Strong’.
NME

Rihanna gets apology from Stephen A. Smith over Beyoncé Super Bowl comments

Rihanna has received an apology from Stephen A. Smith after he said he’d rather see Beyoncé headline this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. As announced last September, Rihanna will make her live comeback on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. The singer has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the event.
GLENDALE, AZ
NME

Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle

Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
NME

Amy Winehouse biopic: watch Marisa Abela film scenes in London

Footage showing Marisa Abela filming for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic has emerged online – check it out below. The Industry actor will play the late singer in Back To Black from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is best known for directing the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey.
NME

‘Scream VI’ will be “rawer” and “more aggressive” than previous films

Scream VI marks a decisive tone-shift from its predecessors, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have revealed – and fans should expect a more “visceral” experience this time around. The sixth movie in the long-running horror franchise, and the follow-up to 2022 reboot Scream, dropped a new...

