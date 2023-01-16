Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Georgetown
GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | WATCH. FRIARS SET TO HOST GEORGETOWN ON SATURDAY EVENING AT ALUMNI HALL... Providence will host Georgetown on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Tip-off is slated for 5:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports.
No.13 Women’s Hockey Ties With No.14 UConn, 2-2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No.13 Providence College women's hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against No. 14 UConn, on Friday, Jan. 20 at Schneider Arena. UConn earned the extra point with the shootout victory. SCORE. Providence – 2 | UConn – 2 (UConn wins shootout, 1-0)
Friars Lead Wire-To-Wire In 74-66 Win At Butler
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Providence College women's basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 74-66 victory over Butler on Jan. 18 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Grace Efosa paced five players in double figures with 16 points and Janai Crooms added 12 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th career double-double. The Friars improved to 12-8 overall (3-6 BIG EAST), while the Bulldogs dropped to 7-12 (2-8 BIG EAST).
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
2 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
BOSTON — Two Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they recently won $1 million scratch ticket prizes. Wayne Doyle, of Palmer, opted to receive his “50X The Money” instant ticket game prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 News...
Boston thieves pull off historic Brink’s robbery
On January 17, 1950, 11 men steal more than $2 million ($29 million today) from the Brink’s Armored Car depot in Boston, Massachusetts. It was the perfect crime—almost—as the culprits weren’t caught until January 1956, just days before the statute of limitations for the theft expired. The robbery’s mastermind was Anthony “Fats” Pino, a career criminal who recruited a group of 10 other men to…
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
'A representation of vulnerability and security': Memorial honoring the Kings opens on Boston Common
A permanent monument to Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, who met in Boston, officially opens on the Common on Friday. Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, the group that oversaw the installation, said he cried the first time he saw the memorial. “And someone said...
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Rehoboth teen dies following Berkley crash
A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who attended Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School died Sunday morning following a single-car crash.
Providence restaurant closes indefinitely after truck plows into it
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mi Porcion Restaurant on Manton Avenue in Providence is closed indefinitely after a truck crashed into it around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. According to fire officials, a truck hit a car before slamming into the restaurant, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
Spain of Narragansett for sale as owners mull retirement
The owners of the popular Ocean Road restaurant said in a social media post that they've begun showing the property as they consider retirement.
Woman shot in Polish Triangle
Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family
Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
