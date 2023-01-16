ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

friars.com

Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Georgetown

GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | WATCH. FRIARS SET TO HOST GEORGETOWN ON SATURDAY EVENING AT ALUMNI HALL... Providence will host Georgetown on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Tip-off is slated for 5:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No.13 Women’s Hockey Ties With No.14 UConn, 2-2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No.13 Providence College women's hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie against No. 14 UConn, on Friday, Jan. 20 at Schneider Arena. UConn earned the extra point with the shootout victory. SCORE. Providence – 2 | UConn – 2 (UConn wins shootout, 1-0)
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Friars Lead Wire-To-Wire In 74-66 Win At Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Providence College women's basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 74-66 victory over Butler on Jan. 18 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Grace Efosa paced five players in double figures with 16 points and Janai Crooms added 12 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th career double-double. The Friars improved to 12-8 overall (3-6 BIG EAST), while the Bulldogs dropped to 7-12 (2-8 BIG EAST).
PROVIDENCE, RI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless

There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

WEATHER ALERT

Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
pdjnews.com

Boston thieves pull off historic Brink’s robbery

On January 17, 1950, 11 men steal more than $2 million ($29 million today) from the Brink’s Armored Car depot in Boston, Massachusetts. It was the perfect crime—almost—as the culprits weren’t caught until January 1956, just days before the statute of limitations for the theft expired. The robbery’s mastermind was Anthony “Fats” Pino, a career criminal who recruited a group of 10 other men to…
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence restaurant closes indefinitely after truck plows into it

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Mi Porcion Restaurant on Manton Avenue in Providence is closed indefinitely after a truck crashed into it around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. According to fire officials, a truck hit a car before slamming into the restaurant, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
universalhub.com

Woman shot in Polish Triangle

Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA
digg.com

A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
BOSTON, MA

