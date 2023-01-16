ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store

Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Midwest Cities Dominate 10 Best Places for Work/Life Balance

Having a good work/life balance is incredibly important. It helps you have a healthy relationship with work, you're able to spend more time with your family and friends, plus it's good for your mental health. A recent study reveals the best cities for a good work/life balance and good mental health and the midwest dominated! A city here in the Land of 10K Lakes even took the top spot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota

Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
MINNESOTA STATE
26 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Iowa

I was perusing social media the other day when I came across a story about an actor and in that story, they mention that he's from Iowa. I was totally shocked, I had no idea this famous actor was from Iowa! So I wanted to do more digging and see which other celebrities are from Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Here’s How Much Snow is Expected This Week in SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that appears to be setting its sights on southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service on Monday warned of a major winter storm predicted to arrive in the area this week. Forecasters have since released their first prediction for the anticipated winter storm.
ROCHESTER, MN
How to Get Into the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Paying Last Year’s Prices

The Minnesota State Fair announced it is increasing ticket prices in 2023, but there is a way you can get into this year's Fair while still paying *last* year's prices. The Minnesota State Fair Board is the group that's in charge of putting on the Great Minnesota Get-Together every year. (The group's actual name is the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, btw.) They just held their 146th annual meeting on Sunday, January 15th where they decided several things about this year's state fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
