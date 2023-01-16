Read full article on original website
This 81 Year Old Ship Still Operates On Great Lakes Between Minnesota, Wisconsin + Illinois
I couldn't help but notice that one of my favorite local YouTubers posted a video of a laker coming in under the lift bridge. It was posted in December, and it already has over 200,000 views. That's by far way more than any other content coming out of Duluth, Minnesota in recent months. What's the big deal?
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
Teen Severely Injured in Shooting Outside of Minnesota Community Center
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in St. Paul have made an arrest connected to a shooting that gravely injured a teenager Wednesday. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. The gunfire was reported have occurred outside of the Oxford Community Center/Jimmy Lee Rec Center, which is across the street from a St. Paul high school.
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Minnesota House Passes Abortion Rights Bill, Sends to Senate
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network)- The Minnesota House on a vote of 69-to-65 Thursday night passed a bill to put abortion rights into state law, sending the measure to the Senate for a final vote. House Democratic Majority Leader Jamie Long says nearly 70 percent of Minnesotans responded in...
Midwest Cities Dominate 10 Best Places for Work/Life Balance
Having a good work/life balance is incredibly important. It helps you have a healthy relationship with work, you're able to spend more time with your family and friends, plus it's good for your mental health. A recent study reveals the best cities for a good work/life balance and good mental health and the midwest dominated! A city here in the Land of 10K Lakes even took the top spot.
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
Walz Proposal Boosts Education & Childcare Funding by $12 Billion
St. Paul, MN (Minnesota News Network) - Governor Tim Walz has proposed using $12 billion, or about two-thirds of the state's budget surplus, to "make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids." At a Spanish immersion school in Saint Paul today (Tues), the governor said "we'll tackle and...
Airline Just Added Direct Flights From Minnesota To Grand Cayman
If the cold and snowy winter we've been experiencing here in Minnesota has you longing for a warm-weather getaway, there's a new direct flight that will take you to the amazing Grand Cayman Islands!. If you're looking to get away this winter or spring, there are a lot of tropical...
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
Bizarre Theories About Lake Superior Underwater Structure Near Minnesota
Have you ever noticed that weird-looking anomaly just off Minnesota's North Shore? It's right near Isle Royale, just south of the Canadian border. I stumbled on some recent information that may seem out of this world. However, maybe there is something to it. There isn't anything like this in the rest of Lake Superior, so let's dive in and see what it could be.
26 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were from Iowa
I was perusing social media the other day when I came across a story about an actor and in that story, they mention that he's from Iowa. I was totally shocked, I had no idea this famous actor was from Iowa! So I wanted to do more digging and see which other celebrities are from Iowa.
Here’s How Much Snow is Expected This Week in SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that appears to be setting its sights on southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service on Monday warned of a major winter storm predicted to arrive in the area this week. Forecasters have since released their first prediction for the anticipated winter storm.
How to Get Into the 2023 Minnesota State Fair Paying Last Year’s Prices
The Minnesota State Fair announced it is increasing ticket prices in 2023, but there is a way you can get into this year's Fair while still paying *last* year's prices. The Minnesota State Fair Board is the group that's in charge of putting on the Great Minnesota Get-Together every year. (The group's actual name is the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, btw.) They just held their 146th annual meeting on Sunday, January 15th where they decided several things about this year's state fair.
Say Yes To The Dress At One Of These 7 Bridal Shops In SE Minnesota
I met up with a friend the other day in Rochester and I couldn't help but notice the huge, gigantic rock on her left ring finger. She was so excited to get engaged over the holidays and you can just see her glowing. So fun! She has started to research everything "wedding" and has been on the hunt to find the perfect dress.
[watch] This Amazing Dog Actually Helps His Owner Shovel Snow
With our first major winter storm of the season bearing down on us, what we need is a dog like THIS one to grab a shovel and help get those sidewalks and driveways cleared out!. Wait, a dog that shovels snow?!? It's true. And with all the snow that's forecast...
Popular Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Minnesota in August
One of the funniest guys on the planet is bringing the laughs once again to Minnesota! And when he shows up on stage, I am going to shout out "FLUFFY!!!!". Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Minnesota in August. One of the comedians that I've always wanted to see live is...
