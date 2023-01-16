Read full article on original website
knoxky.com
Obituary for William David “Waxy” Johnson (1956-2023)
Mr. William David “Waxy” Johnson, 66, of Barbourville, the husband of Theda Carter Johnson, passed away Saturday morning, January 14, 2023 at his home. He was the son of the late Emmitt and Lola Mae Peters Johnson born on February 4, 1956 in Laurel County. Waxy was a...
knoxky.com
Obituary for Candice Lynn Harvey (1990-2023)
Ms. Candice Lynn Harvey, 32, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of Cathie Cadle Partin and the late John Harvey born on May 16, 1990 in Pineville. Candice was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading and writing short stories.
knoxky.com
Obituary for William “Sam” Jackson (1943-2023)
Barbourville, Ky. – William “Sam” Jackson, 79, of Flat Lick, Kentucky passed away January 15, 2023. Sam was the son of Harold Garrett Jackson and Edith Leath Jackson, born to them November 26, 1943 in Knox County, Kentucky. Sam was a man of few words, but when...
knoxky.com
Obituary for Alben Bryan Mills (1939-2023)
Alben Bryan Mills was born on March 11, 1939 in the Cranes Nest community of Knox County, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Marcum Mills and Effie Messer Mills. He was united in marriage to Suk Hui “Katy” Mills of London, Kentucky. He is also survived by a son, Bryan Mills and wife Jackie of Corbin, Kentucky; four step children, Joyce Roberts and husband Jimmy, Billy Robinson and wife Robbin, Charley Robinson and wife Melissa all of Manchester, Kentucky, Steeley Reeves and wife Ellen of Richmond, Kentucky; one brother, James Mills, Jr. of Barbourville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna; eight step-grandchildren, Whitney, Saundra, Wyatt, Connor, Corey, Lily, Shayla and Casey Wayne; five great grandchildren, Ramsey, Shepherd, Presley, Hadleigh and Addalyn plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Hunter and Nadine Mills.
