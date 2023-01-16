ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More

Three games on home ice offered mixed results for the Boston Bruins in the last week. After sweeping a three-game road trip in California, they returned home and won two of the three games on TD Garden ice before packing their luggage to hit the road again. In the latest...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins called Canucks about Luke Schenn's availability

The Boston Bruins are absolutely rolling right now with a league-best 34-5-4 record, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Depth is massively important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins have found that out the hard way...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More

In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Heika's Take: Stars play most detailed game of the season

Monday's Dallas Stars win was all about the coaching staff. And for a lot more reasons than just the obvious. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer and assistant coach Steve Spott were both let go by the Vegas Golden Knights last summer, so the first trip back was important. In addition to any revenge that might have been floating in the air, there was also positive emotions of embracing all that happened there in the previous three seasons.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Panthers Announce Event Schedule for 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers in partnership with Visit Lauderdale announced today additional events that will take place in South Florida surrounding the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Florida Panthers FTL Beach Sweep - Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Florida Panthers will host...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review

Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
NHL

Oettinger records his fifth career shutout win

The Minnesota netminder is tied for fourth in wins at 20-6-4 and ranks second in save percentage at .928. Jake Oettinger has had an interesting January. He won an emotional shootout against the Islanders last week, lost a shutout bid (and eventually the game) in the final second against the Rangers, and then logged a shutout on Monday against Vegas. It was a hectic ride, but it shows just how steady Oettinger has been this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

WPG@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. It was the second of four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA at the Bell Centre this season. This time, 5,000 Cole Caufield figurines were available for fans on a first come, first served basis. Prior...
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 2

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers slayed the monster they unleashed a few weeks earlier by taking down the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Seattle had come into the contest as winners of seven straight road games, all coming after the Oilers defeated the Emerald City team 7-2 at Climate Pledge Arena back on Dec. 30, but Edmonton notched five even-strength goals to break the Kraken's streak.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Hughes talks Caufield, Slafkovsky on the South Shore

BROSSARD -- General manager Kent Hughes addressed the media on Wednesday to provide a mid-season review. Here are some highlights from his press conference at the Bell Sports Complex:. Hughes on the contract situation with Cole Caufield:. We want Cole Caufield to be with us long-term. I think Cole Caufield...
NHL

Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund

This gift from the Sabres grow year over year through support from the team, players and staff, and fans. Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames

Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Graves a Plus for the Devils | FEATURE

SEATTLE, Wash. - One can debate the merits of the NHL's plus-minus statistic. There are certainly situations where the stat need not apply, such as a player jumping on the ice for a line change while his team is either scoring or being scored against. Or a player that has little impact on a play, but his teammates score a goal or surrender a goal.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Experienced Outdoorsmen: Canes Talk Playing Outside

There's an obvious excitement amongst the players, staff, and fan base. For some, it will be their first venture into the world of hockey outside closed walls (at least in a professional setting), but for almost half of the Canes' current roster, playing outside will be a repeated venture. 11...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 1

The Florida Panthers continue to climb. Back over .500 after winning five of their last seven games, the Panthers opened up their crucial three-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Sitting at 21-20-4, Florida is now just four points out of...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Golden Knights hope strong 1st half paves way to spot in playoffs

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The Vegas Golden Knights find themselves in tight races atop the Pacific Division and the Western Conference. They lead the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings by two points for first place in the Pacific, and they trail the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars by one point for the lead in the West.

