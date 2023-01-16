Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More
Three games on home ice offered mixed results for the Boston Bruins in the last week. After sweeping a three-game road trip in California, they returned home and won two of the three games on TD Garden ice before packing their luggage to hit the road again. In the latest...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins called Canucks about Luke Schenn's availability
The Boston Bruins are absolutely rolling right now with a league-best 34-5-4 record, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Depth is massively important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins have found that out the hard way...
markerzone.com
MARTIN ST. LOUIS CONFIRMS JOEL ARMIA WAS INJURED ON DIRTY PLAY BY FORMER TEAMMATE
During Sunday's game against the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was hurt on a pretty dirty play by Jacob Trouba, his former teammate with the Winnipeg Jets. Armia had the puck at his own blue line when Trouba comes in and thrusts his elbow towards the hip...
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
NHL
Heika's Take: Stars play most detailed game of the season
Monday's Dallas Stars win was all about the coaching staff. And for a lot more reasons than just the obvious. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer and assistant coach Steve Spott were both let go by the Vegas Golden Knights last summer, so the first trip back was important. In addition to any revenge that might have been floating in the air, there was also positive emotions of embracing all that happened there in the previous three seasons.
NHL
Panthers Announce Event Schedule for 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers in partnership with Visit Lauderdale announced today additional events that will take place in South Florida surrounding the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Florida Panthers FTL Beach Sweep - Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Florida Panthers will host...
NHL
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
NHL
Oettinger records his fifth career shutout win
The Minnesota netminder is tied for fourth in wins at 20-6-4 and ranks second in save percentage at .928. Jake Oettinger has had an interesting January. He won an emotional shootout against the Islanders last week, lost a shutout bid (and eventually the game) in the final second against the Rangers, and then logged a shutout on Monday against Vegas. It was a hectic ride, but it shows just how steady Oettinger has been this year.
NHL
NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners to be unveiled during Lightning-Oilers
The 12 remaining players for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game will be announced Thursday during the first intermission of the game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW, SN NOW). The 12 players -- one goalie and two skaters in each of...
NHL
WPG@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. It was the second of four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA at the Bell Centre this season. This time, 5,000 Cole Caufield figurines were available for fans on a first come, first served basis. Prior...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 2
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers slayed the monster they unleashed a few weeks earlier by taking down the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Seattle had come into the contest as winners of seven straight road games, all coming after the Oilers defeated the Emerald City team 7-2 at Climate Pledge Arena back on Dec. 30, but Edmonton notched five even-strength goals to break the Kraken's streak.
NHL
Hughes talks Caufield, Slafkovsky on the South Shore
BROSSARD -- General manager Kent Hughes addressed the media on Wednesday to provide a mid-season review. Here are some highlights from his press conference at the Bell Sports Complex:. Hughes on the contract situation with Cole Caufield:. We want Cole Caufield to be with us long-term. I think Cole Caufield...
NHL
Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund
This gift from the Sabres grow year over year through support from the team, players and staff, and fans. Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer.
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
Graves a Plus for the Devils | FEATURE
SEATTLE, Wash. - One can debate the merits of the NHL's plus-minus statistic. There are certainly situations where the stat need not apply, such as a player jumping on the ice for a line change while his team is either scoring or being scored against. Or a player that has little impact on a play, but his teammates score a goal or surrender a goal.
NHL
Experienced Outdoorsmen: Canes Talk Playing Outside
There's an obvious excitement amongst the players, staff, and fan base. For some, it will be their first venture into the world of hockey outside closed walls (at least in a professional setting), but for almost half of the Canes' current roster, playing outside will be a repeated venture. 11...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 1
The Florida Panthers continue to climb. Back over .500 after winning five of their last seven games, the Panthers opened up their crucial three-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Sitting at 21-20-4, Florida is now just four points out of...
NHL
Golden Knights hope strong 1st half paves way to spot in playoffs
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The Vegas Golden Knights find themselves in tight races atop the Pacific Division and the Western Conference. They lead the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings by two points for first place in the Pacific, and they trail the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars by one point for the lead in the West.
Comments / 0