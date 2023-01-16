ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals to hire Monti Ossenfort as new GM

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have apparently found their new general manager, and he will come from outside the organization. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals plan to hire Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to replace Steve Keim as general manager.

Ossenfort has been director of player personnel for Tennesse since 2020 but, before that, he worked his way up the ranks with the New England Patriots.

He started as an intern with the Minnesota Vikings in 2001 and then the Houston Texans in 2002. From 2003-2019, he worked his way up with the New England Patriots from being a scout to being the director of college scouting.

This is the first external general manager hiring for the Cardinals since Buddy Ryan was hired as GM and head coach in 1993 and only the second time since before the team moved from St. Louis to Arizona.

Ossenfort’s first task will be to work with owner Michael Bidwill to hire a new head coach.

