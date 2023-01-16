Read full article on original website
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical GardenRoger MarshFlorida State
Biggest cinema in Miami Beach to closeAsh JurbergMiami Beach, FL
Miami-Dade government to purchase $175 million worth of electric busesUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Vice
Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach
As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
Downtown Miami Awaits Julia and Henry’s
It remains unknown when the major food hall will open in the historic Walgreens building on Flagler
wlrn.org
'The Gaze Africana' showcases work by 21 international Black artists
Its name is a fusion of two words, Africa and kinship. For Black History Month 2023, AfriKin is presenting “The Gaze Africana,” an art exhibit showcasing the work of artists inspired by the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., the African American icon and civil rights movement leader.
Miami's 'Harlem of the South' tries to heal from highway scars with green spaces
Miami's Overtown neighborhood was once considered the "Harlem of the South" in the 1940s and 50s, but the interstate highway system split what was once a vibrant predominantly Black community. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on a new $53 million investment to create green spaces under the highway, an area that was overlooked for decades. Jan. 17, 2023.
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
Thrillist
The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami
If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
miamitimesonline.com
Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions
The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
WSVN-TV
$4B Miami Worldcenter, ‘a city within a city,’ ready to dazzle guests in heart of downtown
Remember when all we had to visit in Miami was South Beach, downtown and the airport? Now we have Wynwood, Miami Design District, Edgewater, Brickell, and the list goes on. Well, now we also have the Miami Worldcenter to add to that long list, and they’re doing it big, right in the heart of downtown. Here’s our urban planner, Alex Miranda, with more.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida City and Homestead to honor former football star and to campaign against gun violence
John Brown was a football star at Homestead High School and was all-county. He went on to play college football at Pittsburg State in Kansas where led the team to a National Division II championship. In 2014, he was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals. During the...
thehypemagazine.com
2023 Jazz in the Gardens features Ari Lennox, Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Jodeci
2023 Jazz in the Gardens hits “A Sweeter Level” with epic lineup of wew and Old School R&B, Neo-Soul, Reggae and Gospel artists. The internationally acclaimed Jazz in the Gardens Music (JITG) Festival marks its 16th annual “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture with an electric artist lineup of award-winning R&B, neo-soul, reggae and gospel artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, and a special soulful Sunday performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. The two-day, weekend festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, March 11th and Sunday March 12th, 2023.
WSVN-TV
South Florida Motorsports announces new renovations to Miami International Autodrome
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New additions are coming to the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens. South Florida Motorsports, the organizers of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, announced renovations to the stadium that will include a Paddock Club building and the creation of the F1 Team Village in the center of the Hard Rock Stadium’s football field.
WSVN-TV
New study reveals how much more some Miami Gardens residents are paying for water
(WSVN) - A battle over water continues between two South Florida cities. For the residents stuck in the middle, the frustration is now overflowing. Kevin Ozebek has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Janice Spann-Givens washes the dishes as fast as she can. Kevin Ozebek: “Do you make a conscious effort to...
wlrn.org
Sundial: How growing up in Miami inspired the hit HBO sitcom ‘Gordita Chronicles’
At 7 years old, Claudia Forestieri and her Dominican family moved to Miami. It wasn’t exactly a warm welcome. She got made fun of at school for her English and her weight. Classroom bullies called her "fatso" and one teacher left her outside all day — a punishment for speaking Spanish.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
Miami New Times
Rigged Rent? Residents Allege Massive Price-Fixing Scheme in Miami Apartment Market
Miami is one of the country's worst cities — if not dead last — for housing affordability. The crisis deteriorated last year as the Miami metro area experienced an unparalleled annual spike in housing costs, pushing countless residents to work long hours only to fall short on their bills.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead Council workshops CityPlace Homestead project
The Homestead Council is continuing to discuss the best way to redevelop the land occupied by the old city hall. Major concerns have been raised about the proposal being offered by the Related Urban Development Group. Albert Milo, a representative from the group spoke at a recent workshop held to...
WSVN-TV
Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
