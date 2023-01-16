ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Vice

Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach

As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

'The Gaze Africana' showcases work by 21 international Black artists

Its name is a fusion of two words, Africa and kinship. For Black History Month 2023, AfriKin is presenting “The Gaze Africana,” an art exhibit showcasing the work of artists inspired by the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., the African American icon and civil rights movement leader.
MIAMI, FL
USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
MIAMI, FL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami

If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions

The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thehypemagazine.com

2023 Jazz in the Gardens features Ari Lennox, Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and Jodeci

2023 Jazz in the Gardens hits “A Sweeter Level” with epic lineup of wew and Old School R&B, Neo-Soul, Reggae and Gospel artists. The internationally acclaimed Jazz in the Gardens Music (JITG) Festival marks its 16th annual “sweeter level” celebration of Black music and culture with an electric artist lineup of award-winning R&B, neo-soul, reggae and gospel artists, including Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Jodeci, Ari Lennox, El Debarge, Sean Paul, Mike Phillips, the Adam Blackstone Experience, and a special soulful Sunday performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. The two-day, weekend festival will return to the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, March 11th and Sunday March 12th, 2023.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Homestead Council workshops CityPlace Homestead project

The Homestead Council is continuing to discuss the best way to redevelop the land occupied by the old city hall. Major concerns have been raised about the proposal being offered by the Related Urban Development Group. Albert Milo, a representative from the group spoke at a recent workshop held to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

