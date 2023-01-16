Idaho man indicted on federal fentanyl charges

A federal grand jury has indicted an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Tanner Lee Goforth, 36, is set to be arraigned in Boise on Tuesday.

The indictment alleges that on May 17, 2022, Goforth knowingly and intentionally distributed a substance containing fentanyl and that substance resulted in the death of the victim. The Nampa Police Department arrested Goforth on Jan. 12.

If convicted, Goforth faces a sentence of at least 20 years and up to life in prison.